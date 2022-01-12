NEET UG Counselling 2021: FORDA Requests MCC To Begin The Process “At The Earliest”

NEET UG Counselling dates awaited; FORDA requests MCC to start process soon

With no official update as to when the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling will start, the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association of India (FORDA) has requested the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to begin the process “at the earliest”. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) administers the NEET UG counselling on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

Thanking the counselling committee for declaring the NEET PG counselling schedule after the announcement of the Supreme Court judgement, FORDA has now requested to take note of the grievance of medical aspirants and take necessary measures for the commencement of NEET UG counselling 2021 at the earliest. The NEET PG counselling registration for 50 per cent all India quota seats will start today at mcc.nic.in.

Medical aspirants will have to apply online at mcc.nic.in for the 15 per cent all India seats and at aaccc.gov.in for admission to AYUSH courses – Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor in Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS). AACCC conducts NEET counselling AYUSH courses.

Frustrated with the delay in NEET UG counselling process, a student in the Twitter handle said: “It's 12th January, and still no update on NEET-UG 2021 counseling. Am I the only one who is frustrated by this many uncertainties?”

