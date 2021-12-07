NEET Counselling 2021: Answers To Frequently Asked Questions

Image credit: Shutterstock Latest news about NEET 2021 counselling (representational)

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Candidates who have qualified in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 with the required category-wise cut-offs can apply for admission to undergraduate medical programmes under the all India quota and the state quota. MCC NEET counselling for 15 per cent state quota seats is yet to begin. Some states have started NEET counselling for 85 per cent state quota seats.

MCC NEET counselling will be conducted online at mcc.nic.in. At the end of the counselling process, selected candidates will have to visit the allotted institutions to complete the admission process. Here are some frequently asked questions and answers related to state quota and all India quota NEET counselling.

NEET Counselling 2021: FAQs And Answers

Q. Is NEET 2021 counselling started?

A. No. NEET 2021 counselling for all India quota seats is yet to begin. States like Gujarat and Assam have started the counselling process but most of the other states have not started yet.

Q. Who conducts Himachal Pradesh NEET counselling?

A. Himachal Pradesh or HPU NEET counselling 2021 is conducted by Himachal Pradesh University (HPU). The official website is hpuniv.ac.in.

Q. What are the documents required for MCC NEET counseling?

A. Keep these documents ready for MCC NEET counselling:

NEET Admit Card

NEET UG scorecard

Class 10 certificate and mark sheet (for date of birth proof)

Class 12 certificate and mark sheet

ID proof (Aadhar/PAN Card/Driving License/Passport)

Eight passport size photographs

Provisional Allotment Letter

Caste Certificate (if mentioned)

PwD Certificate (if mentioned)

Any other document mentioned in the NEET counselling 2021 information bulletin

Q. What is the latest update on Maharashtra NEET counselling 2021?

A. There is no recent update regarding Maharashtra NEET counselling. The authorities had earlier published the list of documents required for the counselling process on the official website, info.mahacet.org/CAP2021/NEET_UG/

Q. What is NEET 2021 Cut-Off Rank?

A. NEET 2021 cut-off rank is the last rank at which a medical college admit students.

Q. Who can get admission to Delhi University medical colleges?

A. Seats at Delhi university medical colleges are divided into two groups. Aspirants who have studied classes 11 and 12 in Delhi can apply for admission under the 85 per cent institutional quota and others can apply under the 15 per cent all India quota.

Q. How to apply for KEA NEET UG 2021 counselling?

A. To apply for Karnataka NEET counselling, candidates must apply at kea.kar.nic.in. The registration process is yet to begin.