  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET UG Counselling 2021 Schedule Released, Registration Begins On January 19

NEET UG Counselling 2021 Schedule Released, Registration Begins On January 19

NEET UG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the registration process for the NEET UG counselling from January 19.

Education | Written By rashi.hardaha | Updated: Jan 13, 2022 8:02 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

NEET Is Not Against Social Justice: Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2021 Registration Date Extended; Details Here
NEET PG 2021 Counselling: Choice Filling Begins Today At Mcc.nic.in
Consider Tamil Nadu's Demand Favourably For NEET Exemption, CM MK Stalin Urges PM Modi
NEET UG Counselling 2021: FORDA Requests MCC To Begin The Process “At The Earliest”
NEET: Rajasthan HC Asks NTA To Admit Pakistani Immigrant Provisionally To Medical College
NEET UG Counselling 2021 Schedule Released, Registration Begins On January 19
NEET UG Counselling 2021 Schedule Released

NEET UG Counselling 2021: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) Counselling 2021 dates have been released by the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today, January 13. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the registration process for the NEET UG counselling from January 19. Medical aspirants will be able to apply online at mcc.nic.in.

Recommended: Check your MBBS/BDS Admission Chances & Make Your college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET RankClick Here 

Latest : Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click here

The complete counselling schedule for the NEET UG 2021 has been announced by MCC on the official website. It must be noted that the NEET UG admissions will be done for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats this year, after taking into account the new EWS, OBC reservation criteria.

"Dear Students, Counseling for NEET-UG is being started by MCC from 19th January," Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

As per schedule, the registration process will start from January 19 and will commence on January 24. The round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on January 29.

MCC will conduct the NEET UG Counselling 2021 in 4 rounds. These are AIQ Round1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ mop up round and AIQ stray vacancy round. Fresh registrations will only be done in AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round only.

Click here for more Education News
MCC NEET 2021 NEET Exam 2021 NEET UG 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Dharmendra Pradhan Calls For Wider Participation In Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022
Dharmendra Pradhan Calls For Wider Participation In Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022
IIT JAM 2022 Admit Card: Check Release Date And Time
IIT JAM 2022 Admit Card: Check Release Date And Time
NEET Is Not Against Social Justice: Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai
NEET Is Not Against Social Justice: Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai
Careers360 MBA Tour 2022: Know How To Get Admission In IMT Ghaziabad; Selection Process, Placement Opportunity
Careers360 MBA Tour 2022: Know How To Get Admission In IMT Ghaziabad; Selection Process, Placement Opportunity
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Know What To Fill In Enrolment Number, Year Of Passing In Registration Form
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Know What To Fill In Enrolment Number, Year Of Passing In Registration Form
.......................... Advertisement ..........................