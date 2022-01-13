NEET UG Counselling 2021 Schedule Released

NEET UG Counselling 2021: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) Counselling 2021 dates have been released by the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today, January 13. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the registration process for the NEET UG counselling from January 19. Medical aspirants will be able to apply online at mcc.nic.in.

The complete counselling schedule for the NEET UG 2021 has been announced by MCC on the official website. It must be noted that the NEET UG admissions will be done for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats this year, after taking into account the new EWS, OBC reservation criteria.

"Dear Students, Counseling for NEET-UG is being started by MCC from 19th January," Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

As per schedule, the registration process will start from January 19 and will commence on January 24. The round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on January 29.

MCC will conduct the NEET UG Counselling 2021 in 4 rounds. These are AIQ Round1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ mop up round and AIQ stray vacancy round. Fresh registrations will only be done in AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round only.