NEET UG Counselling 2021: Choice Locking Process Of Mop-Up Round Today; Details Here

NEET UG counselling mop up round choice filling today

The choice filling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling mop-up round will start today, March 20 from 3 pm. Applicants who had registered for NEET UG 2021 mop-up round counselling will be able to enter choices, confirm the colleges and lock it by 11:55 pm tonight, March 20.

Recommended: Download free NEET previous years questions and sample papers, HERE Dont's Miss: NEET 2022 Preparation Tips by Experts and Toppers, Grab it Free! Students Liked : Best Books for NEET 2022 Preparation, Download Free!

As per the NEET UG counselling schedule, the processing of seat allotment of candidates will be done by institutes between March 21 and March 22, the mop up round seat allotment result will be declared on March 23.

Candidates can fill as many choices as they wish. "However, choices should be in order of preference, as the allotment is done on the basis of choices submitted by the qualified candidate in order of preference given by the candidate and as per availability," the MCC said earlier.

The MCC has asked candidates to download the 'Sandes' app to receive updates regarding NEET UG counselling.

MCC UG NEET Counselling 2021: How To Fill Choices