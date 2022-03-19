NEET UG Counselling 2021: Choice Locking Process For Mop-Up Round To Commence Tomorrow; Details Here

Image credit: shutterstock.com NEET UG mop-up round counselling registration process will be closed at 5 PM today

NEET UG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will commence the choice locking process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Under Graduate (NEET UG 2021) mop-up round counselling on Sunday, March 20. The online window for choice locking will be available between 3 PM to 11:55 pm, MCC notification mentioned.

Recommended: Download free NEET previous years questions and sample papers, HERE Dont's Miss: NEET 2022 Preparation Tips by Experts and Toppers, Grab it Free! Students Liked : Best Books for NEET 2022 Preparation, Download Free!

The online registration process for the NEET UG mop-up round counselling will be closed at 5 PM, and the students can pay their application fee till 7 PM today, it read. Candidates can register themselves for the mop-up round of NEET UG counselling 2021 at mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: How To Apply For Mop-Up Round

Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in Click on the 'UG Medical Counselling' and then click on 'Online registration' link Enter your NEET UG roll number and other required credentials to login Fill in the application form and upload all documents Pay the application fees and click on submit Download a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Meanwhile, choice locking process for the NEET PG 2021 mop-up round counselling will commence on March 20 (3 pm to 11:55 pm). Candidates can register themselves for the NEET PG mop-up round at mcc.nic.in till 5 pm today.

MCC NEET UG counseling for the AIQ seats will be held in four rounds instead of the earlier two rounds -- AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.