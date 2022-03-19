NEET UG Counselling 2021: Choice Locking Process For Mop-Up Round To Commence Tomorrow; Details Here
NEET UG Counselling 2021: The online registration process for the NEET UG mop-up round counselling will be closed at 5 PM, and the students can pay their application fee till 7 PM today, MCC notification mentioned
NEET UG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will commence the choice locking process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Under Graduate (NEET UG 2021) mop-up round counselling on Sunday, March 20. The online window for choice locking will be available between 3 PM to 11:55 pm, MCC notification mentioned.
The online registration process for the NEET UG mop-up round counselling will be closed at 5 PM, and the students can pay their application fee till 7 PM today, it read. Candidates can register themselves for the mop-up round of NEET UG counselling 2021 at mcc.nic.in.
NEET UG Counselling 2021: How To Apply For Mop-Up Round
- Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in
- Click on the 'UG Medical Counselling' and then click on 'Online registration' link
- Enter your NEET UG roll number and other required credentials to login
- Fill in the application form and upload all documents
- Pay the application fees and click on submit
- Download a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.
Meanwhile, choice locking process for the NEET PG 2021 mop-up round counselling will commence on March 20 (3 pm to 11:55 pm). Candidates can register themselves for the NEET PG mop-up round at mcc.nic.in till 5 pm today.
MCC NEET UG counseling for the AIQ seats will be held in four rounds instead of the earlier two rounds -- AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.