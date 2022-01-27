NEET-UG Counselling 2021: AIQ Round 1 Seat Allotment Result On Jan 29

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET counselling 2021 round 1 seat allotment result on January 29 (representational)

NEET Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce NEET UG all India quota (AIQ) round 1 seat allotment result on January 29. Candidates who applied for admission to MBBS and BDS courses under the 15 per cent all India quota can check their results on mcc.nic.in. Selected candidates can report for admission to medical colleges from January 30 to February 4.

In a recent notification, the MCC said it has received complaints that many students have not received OTPs sent to their phone numbers. It has advised candidates to download the SANDES app to receive OTPs and other relevant information.

The MCC has also released a list of female only colleges and said if male students opt for these colleges, those choices will be deleted.

“It has come to notice of MCC that many male candidates have opted choices for Medical Colleges/ B.Sc (Nursing) colleges which are exclusively for Female candidates. Such male candidates who have exercised choices for ‘Female only Colleges’ are requested to edit their choices, already exercised, and not to pick those choices again. However, if male candidates have opted for female colleges, such choices will be deleted at the time of seat processing for Round-1, by the system,” the MCC said.

This year, the MCC will be conducting four rounds of online NEET UG and PG counselling for all India quota seats, including seats at central and deemed universities.