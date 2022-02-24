  • Home
  • Education
  • Registration For Round 2 Of AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Begins Tomorrow

Registration For Round 2 Of AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Begins Tomorrow

According to the AACCC NEET UG counselling schedule, registration and fee payment window for the first round will be available till March 2.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 24, 2022 7:27 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Round 2 Registration To Close Today; Details On Seat Allotment
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Round 2 Registration To Close Tomorrow; Important Details
NEET 2022 Preparation: Subject-Wise List Of Best Books
Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2021: Round 2 Registration To Start Today; Important Details
Madhya Pradesh High Court Permits Tribal Girl To Re-Register For Last Phase Of NEET UG Counselling
NEET 2022: UG Medical Entrance Test Likely In June Or July, Says Report
Registration For Round 2 Of AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Begins Tomorrow
NEET UG AYUSH round 2 application starts tomorrow
New Delhi:

The AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will open the round 2 registration for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, or NEET UG 2021, counselling for admission to BAMS, BUMS, BSMS and BHMS courses tomorrow, February 25. Candidates can visit aaccc.gov.in and complete the registration for round 2.

Recommended: NEET Counseling begins!  Make Your MBBS/BDS college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET Rank & CategoryClick Here 

Latest : Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click here

According to the AACCC NEET UG counselling schedule, registration and fee payment window for the first round will be available till March 2. Those who register during this period can fill and lock their choices between February 26 and March 2. AYUSH NEET UG counselling round 2 result will be announced on March 5.

AYUSH counselling is for admission to Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS) courses.

AACCC NEET UG counseling for the AIQ seats will be held in four rounds -- AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round or Round 3 and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.

There will be no fresh registration and choice filing in the final stray vacancy round. The choices filled during 3rd/Mop-Up Round will be considered for allotment in Final Stray Vacancy Round. The seats will be allotted by the software as per choices submitted during 3rd/Mop-up Round, an AACCC statement said.

Click here for more Education News
AYUSH Courses NEET Counselling 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Board Exam 2022 LIVE: Updates On CBSE, CISCE, State Board Class 10, 12 Exams
Live | Board Exam 2022 LIVE: Updates On CBSE, CISCE, State Board Class 10, 12 Exams
Ensure Speedy Clearance Of Student Credit Card Applications: Mamata Banerjee To State-Owned Banks
Ensure Speedy Clearance Of Student Credit Card Applications: Mamata Banerjee To State-Owned Banks
AKTU Reopens Application Form Window For UG, PG Odd Semester Exams
AKTU Reopens Application Form Window For UG, PG Odd Semester Exams
HPBOSE: Class 10, 12 Students Who Missed Term 1 Can Appear For Special Exams; Datesheets Out
HPBOSE: Class 10, 12 Students Who Missed Term 1 Can Appear For Special Exams; Datesheets Out
JNTU Hyderabad Invites Applications For Online Certificate Course In Cyber Security
JNTU Hyderabad Invites Applications For Online Certificate Course In Cyber Security
.......................... Advertisement ..........................