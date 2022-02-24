Registration For Round 2 Of AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Begins Tomorrow

NEET UG AYUSH round 2 application starts tomorrow

The AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will open the round 2 registration for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, or NEET UG 2021, counselling for admission to BAMS, BUMS, BSMS and BHMS courses tomorrow, February 25. Candidates can visit aaccc.gov.in and complete the registration for round 2.

According to the AACCC NEET UG counselling schedule, registration and fee payment window for the first round will be available till March 2. Those who register during this period can fill and lock their choices between February 26 and March 2. AYUSH NEET UG counselling round 2 result will be announced on March 5.

AYUSH counselling is for admission to Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS) courses.

AACCC NEET UG counseling for the AIQ seats will be held in four rounds -- AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round or Round 3 and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.

There will be no fresh registration and choice filing in the final stray vacancy round. The choices filled during 3rd/Mop-Up Round will be considered for allotment in Final Stray Vacancy Round. The seats will be allotted by the software as per choices submitted during 3rd/Mop-up Round, an AACCC statement said.