NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2021: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today; Here's How To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock Reporting against Round 1 AYUSH counselling will be from February 7 to February 14.

NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2021: The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will announce seat allotment results for the first round of NEET AYUSH Counselling 2021 on Saturday, February 5. Candidates who applied for BAMS, BUMS, BSMS and BHMS admissions will be able to check their seat allotment results on aaccc.gov.in.

The round 1 NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2021 result is expected to be announced by evening. The exact time has not been mentioned in the counselling schedule. AACCC NEET UG counseling for the AIQ seats will be held in four rounds -- AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round or Round 3 and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.

AYUSH counselling round 2 and round 3 will begin from February 18 and March 11 respectively. Reporting against Round 1 AYUSH counselling will be from February 7 to February 14.

How To Check NEET AYUSH Counselling 2021 Seat Allotment Result

1. Visit the official website – aaccc.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the 'AYUSH NEET UG Round 1 Result' link.

3. Enter your roll number and password to login.

4. The NEET AYUSH Counselling 2021 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and take a print out of it for future references.

AYUSH counselling is for admission to Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS) courses.

For details on AYUSH counselling, please visit the website- aaccc.nic.in.