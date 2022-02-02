  • Home
NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2021: The registration and choice filling against round 1 NEET UG AYUSH counselling will end tomorrow, February 3.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 2, 2022 4:58 pm IST

NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2021: Registration, Choice Filling To End Tomorrow
NEET UG AYUSH counselling round 1 registration and choice filling will end tomorrow
New Delhi:

The registration and choice filling against round 1 NEET UG AYUSH counselling will end tomorrow, February 3. AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has started the registration for NEET UG 2021 counselling for AYUSH courses from January 29 and choice filling from January 30. Candidates who have qualified in NEET UG 2021 and seeking admission to BAMS, BUMS, BSMS and BHMS courses can visit aaccc.gov.in and complete the registration and choice filling for round 1.

NEET AYUSH counselling is for admission to Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS) courses.

The seat allotment result of round 1 NEET UG AYUSH will be declared on February 5, while AYUSH counselling round 2 and round 3 will be from February 18 and March 11 respectively. Reporting against Round 1 AYUSH counselling will be from February 7 to February 14.

NEET AYUSH UG counseling for the AIQ seats will be held in four rounds -- AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round or Round 3 and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.

AYUSH NEET Counselling: How To Register

  • Go to aaccc.gov.in

  • On the homepage, go to the Registration Link

  • On the next window, insert roll numbers and passwords

  • Sign in

  • Login again with the system-generated IDs

  • Fill the details including personal details, educational information

  • Submit and pay the application fee

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling: How To Fil Choices

  • Visit the official website -- aaccc.nic.in

  • On the NEET UG 2021 AYUSH registration link, login with the NEET UG Roll number, password

  • Fill in the choices of subjects and institutions in the order of preference on the next window

  • Lock the choices and submit.

