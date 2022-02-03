  • Home
NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2021: Registration, Choice Filling Process To Close Today

NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2021: The round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on February 5, while AYUSH counselling round 2 and round 3 will be from February 18 and March 11 respectively

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Feb 3, 2022 10:50 am IST

NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2021: Registration, Choice Filling Process To Close Today
The round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on February 5
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2021: The registration and choice filling process for the round 1 NEET UG AYUSH counselling will be closed on Thursday, February 3. The application process for the NEET UG 2021 AYUSH counselling was earlier started from January 29. Candidates who have qualified in NEET UG 2021 and seeking admission to BAMS, BUMS, BSMS and BHMS courses can visit aaccc.gov.in and complete the registration and choice filling for round 1.

Recommended: NEET Counseling begins!  Make Your MBBS/BDS college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET Rank & Category 

Latest : Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank.

AYUSH counselling is for admission to Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS) courses.

The round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on February 5, while AYUSH counselling round 2 and round 3 will be from February 18 and March 11 respectively. Reporting against Round 1 AYUSH counselling will be from February 7 to February 14.

AACCC NEET UG counseling for the AIQ seats will be held in four rounds -- AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round or Round 3 and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.

AYUSH NEET Counselling: How To Register

  1. Go to aaccc.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, go to the Registration Link
  3. On the next window, insert roll numbers and passwords
  4. Sign in
  5. Login again with the system-generated IDs
  6. Fill the details including personal details, educational information
  7. Submit and pay the application fee.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling: How To Fil Choices

  • Visit the official website -- aaccc.nic.in
  • On the NEET UG 2021 AYUSH registration link, login with the NEET UG Roll number, password
  • Fill in the choices of subjects and institutions in the order of preference on the next window
  • Lock the choices and submit.

For details on AYUSH counselling, please visit the website- aaccc.nic.in.

