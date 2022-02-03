NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2021: Registration, Choice Filling Process To Close Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com The round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on February 5

NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2021: The registration and choice filling process for the round 1 NEET UG AYUSH counselling will be closed on Thursday, February 3. The application process for the NEET UG 2021 AYUSH counselling was earlier started from January 29. Candidates who have qualified in NEET UG 2021 and seeking admission to BAMS, BUMS, BSMS and BHMS courses can visit aaccc.gov.in and complete the registration and choice filling for round 1.

AYUSH counselling is for admission to Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS) courses.

The round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on February 5, while AYUSH counselling round 2 and round 3 will be from February 18 and March 11 respectively. Reporting against Round 1 AYUSH counselling will be from February 7 to February 14.

AACCC NEET UG counseling for the AIQ seats will be held in four rounds -- AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round or Round 3 and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.

AYUSH NEET Counselling: How To Register

Go to aaccc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Registration Link On the next window, insert roll numbers and passwords Sign in Login again with the system-generated IDs Fill the details including personal details, educational information Submit and pay the application fee.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling: How To Fil Choices

Visit the official website -- aaccc.nic.in

On the NEET UG 2021 AYUSH registration link, login with the NEET UG Roll number, password

Fill in the choices of subjects and institutions in the order of preference on the next window

Lock the choices and submit.

For details on AYUSH counselling, please visit the website- aaccc.nic.in.