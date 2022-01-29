  • Home
NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2021: Registration Begins; Details Here

NEET AYUSH Counselling: Candidates who have qualified in NEET UG 2021 and seeking admission to admission to BAMS, BUMS, BSMS and BHMS courses can visit aaccc.gov.in and complete the registration for round 1.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 29, 2022 4:19 pm IST

NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2021: Registration Begins; Details Here
NEET AYUSH Counselling: Application starts at aaccc.gov.in
New Delhi:

The AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has started the registration for NEET UG AYUSH counselling for AYUSH courses. Candidates who have qualified in NEET UG 2021 and seeking admission to admission to BAMS, BUMS, BSMS and BHMS courses can visit aaccc.gov.in and complete the registration for round 1.

According to the AACCC AYSUH counselling schedule, registration and fee payment window for the first round will be available till February 3. Those who register during this period can fill and lock their choices between January 30 and February 3.

AYUSH counselling is for admission to Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS) courses.

The round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on February 5, while AYUSH counselling round 2 and round 3 will be from February 18 and March 11 respectively. Reporting against Round 1 AYUSH counselling will be from February 7 to February 14.

AACCC NEET UG counseling for the AIQ seats will be held in four rounds -- AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round or Round 3 and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.

AYUSH NEET Counselling: How To Register

  • Go to aaccc.gov.in

  • On the homepage, go to the Registration Link

  • On the next window, insert roll numbers and passwords

  • Sign in

  • Login again with the system-generated IDs

  • Fill the details including personal details, educational information

  • Submit and pay the application fee

Direct Link To Register: Here

