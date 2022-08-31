NEET UG Answer Key 2022 Out; Steps To Raise Objections

NEET UG Answer Key 2022

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 answer key today August 31. The NEET UG 2022 answer key is now available on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download and raise objections on NEET UG answer key by using log-in credentials like application number and date of birth or password. The candidates can challenge the NEET answer key, question paper till September 2, by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 for each objection. NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Live Updates

Along with the NEET answer key, the NTA has also released scanned images of the response sheet of candidates. The NEET UG 2022 results and final answer key will be released after considering the objections received on the provisional answer keys. The NEET UG entrance exam was held on July 17, 2022, in 497 cities across the country including 14 cities outside India.

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: How To Download

Go to the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in Click on the 'Answer Key, Scanned Image of OMR Answer Sheet and Recorded Response Challenge' link On the next window, login with application number and date of birth The NEET answer key 2022 will be displayed on the screen Download and check the responses.

Direct Link: NEET UG Answer Key 2022

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: How To Raise Objection

Go to the official website- neet.nta.nic.in Click on the 'NEET UG answer key challenge' link Select the desired test booklet code Key in the application number and date of birth Proceed to raise objections by filling the form as instructed Pay the objection fees and submit the form. Download the NEET answer key challenge receipt for future reference.

"Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the NEET UG answer key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised final answer key, the NEET result will be prepared and declared," NTA said in a statement.