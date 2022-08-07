NEET UG Answer Key 2022 Date: Know When Medical Aspirants Can Expect NTA NEET Result

NEET answer key and result soon at neet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to issue the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) answer key date and time soon. The NTA held the NEET UG 2022 in 3,570 centres in 497 cities including 14 cities outside. Around 18 lakh candidates had registered for the NEET UG exams. As soon as the NEET UG answer keys are issued, students can check and match their responses in NEET UG exam on the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in.

Last year, the NEET UG answer key was issued on October 15 and NEET UG result was declared on November 1. NEET last year was conducted on September 12. While in 2020, NEET answer key was issued on September 26, and the result was declared on October 16. NEET 2020 was held on September 13. Going by previous years’ trends, candidates can expect the NEET UG answer key soon.

The NEET UG paper comprised -- Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). Each subject consisted of two sections. Section A had 35 questions and Section B 15. Out of the 15 questions in Section B, candidates had to attempt any 10 questions.

The NEET MBBS/ BDS cut-off 2022 for General category candidates is 50th, while for OBC, SC and ST, it is 40th.

How to Download NEET Answer Key 2022

STEP 1: Visit NTA’s official website -- nta.nic.in or visit the direct link mentioned

STEP 2: On the Home Page, click ‘NEET 2022 Answer Key’ under Latest Announcement

STEP 3: On the next window click on the designated ‘Answer Key’ link

STEP 4: Click and access the NEET 2022 answer key

STEP 5: Download the answer keys of NEET 2022 and tally the marks scored