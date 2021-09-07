NEET UG Admit Card Released; Check Guidelines To Follow On Exam Day

NEET UG on September 12, check exam day guidelines here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2021) on Monday, September 6. All the candidates who have registered to appear for the NEET UG 2021 examination can download the admit card from the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in. The examination is scheduled to be held on Sunday, September 12.

On the exam day, candidates must follow the dress code for NEET 2021 by NTA, wear face masks and follow all the instructions mentioned on the NEET hall ticket. Candidates are allowed to bring only a few items to the exam hall. Candidates will be allowed to carry masks, gloves, transparent water bottles, and hand sanitiser in a transparent bottle (50ml) at the exam hall. No electronic devices, heavy jewellery or suspicious items will be permitted at the exam centre.

NEET UG 2021 Admit Card: Direct Link

The candidates must paste their latest postcard-sized colour photograph on the NEET UG admit card before reaching the exam centre. The NEET 2021 UG hall ticket also has an attached self-declaration form. The NEET self-declaration form consists of the medical aspirants’ health status and information of recent travel history.

NEET UG 2021 admit card has a mention of the allotted exam centre and its complete address.

NEET UG Dress Code

As per NEET UG dress code, medical entrance exam aspirants will be allowed to wear slippers and sandals with low heels.

Closed footwear is not permitted as per the dress code for NEET UG 2021.

Shoes or footwear with thick soles and garments with large buttons will be permitted.

Light clothes with half sleeves will be allowed, as per the NEET dress code 2021.

As a first, NEET 2021 will also be conducted in several additional exam centres including in Dubai for the overseas medical aspirants and for the convenience of the students of Tamil Nadu in four new cities -- Chengalpet, Virudhunagar, Dindigul and Tiruppur.

The exam administering body will take all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of students appearing for the NEET exam. The NEET exam centre cities have also been increased this year from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres have also been increased from last year’s 3,862 centres.