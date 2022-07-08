NEET UG Admit Card 2022 Soon: Official Website; Steps To Download

NEET UG 2022 Admit Card Expected Soon

NEET UG 2022 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET UG) 2022 soon. The candidates who have registered themselves for the NEET UG examination can download their hall tickets from the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. In case of any difficulties in downloading the NEET admit card, candidates can also visit the alternative website - nta.ac.in. Candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth to download the NEET UG admit card 2022.

The NEET UG 2022 entrance examination will held on July 17, 2022. The entrance exam will be held offline, in pen and paper mode in a single shift from 2 PM till 5:20 PM. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours and 20 minutes. The candidates can download the NEET UG hall ticket from the following websites

neet.nta.nic.in and

nta.ac.in

Previously, NTA has released city intimation slip on June 29,2022 so that students can easily plan prior travel arrangements. The examination will be conducted in 543 cities of India and 14 cities outside India.

NEET UG 2022 Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET - neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'NEET UG 2022 admit card'

Step 3: Log in with required details, registration number, date of birth and captcha

Step 4: The NEET UG 2022 hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check if all the details mentioned in the NEET admit card are correct.

Step 6: Download it and print a copy for future reference.

Direct Link: NEET UG 2022 Admit Card