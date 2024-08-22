NEET UG 2024 Round 1 Counselling Results To Be Out On August 23, Check Documents

NEET UG 2024 Round 1 Counselling Results: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to release the results for the first round of NEET UG 2024 counselling tomorrow, August 23. Those who have been allotted seats are required to report to their respective colleges between August 24 and August 29 for document verification and the admission process. They must bring the necessary documents for verification. This process is crucial for finalising the admission process and ensuring that all seats are appropriately filled.

Candidates are advised to frequently visit the official MCC website for updates and further guidelines.

NEET UG 2024 Round 1 Counselling Results: Steps To Check Resullts

Go to the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Navigate to the "UG Medical Counselling" section.

Click on the "NEET UG 2024 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results" link.

Enter your credentials, including the NEET UG roll number, password, and security pin.

After submitting the details, view, download, and print the result.

Candidates should refer to the official information brochure provided by MCC, which outlines the steps to be followed after the result announcement, including reporting to the allotted colleges with the necessary documents.

Documents required for verification:

Candidates must bring the following documents for the verification process:

Allotment letter

NEET UG admit card

Date of birth certificate (if not included in the Metric Certificate)

Class 10 and 12 mark sheets

Passport-size photographs (same as affixed on the application form)

Proof of identity (Aadhar/PAN/Driving Licence/Passport)

Additional certificates if applicable (SC/ST Certificate, OBC-NCL Certificate, Disability Certificate, EWS Certificate)

Candidates should also review the specific requirements of the allotted college, as additional documents may be necessary.

Round 2 Counselling Registration:

Registration for round 2 of NEET UG 2024 counselling will begin on September 5 and continue until September 10.

There will be a total of four rounds of counselling for NEET UG 2024, comprising 15% of All India Quota seats, including seats in central universities, AIIMS, JIPMER, and other medical institutions across India.