NEET UG 2023 Registration Date Soon; Key Points On NTA Application, Official Website

NEET 2023 registration date expected soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) which already has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 exam date is yet to notify the medical aspirants of the registration date. The NEET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 7. NEET UG is the only exam for MBBS and BDS admission in the country.

As soon as NTA announces NEET UG 2023 application dates and opens the registration portal, undergraduate medical aspirants will be able to apply online at neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET 2023 exam pattern and syllabus will also be announced along with the registration date. The exam pattern and syllabus are expected to remain the same and any changes in the NEET 2023 pattern will be informed well in advance and medical aspirants will get sufficient time to prepare for the changed pattern.

The NTA NEET UG 2023 registration process will be basic and would comprise steps including registration, application, image upload and payment.

NEET UG 2023 Application Process