NEET UG 2023 On May 7; Here’s Expert Tips, Pointers On Preparation

NEET UG 2023 preparation tips, expert guidelines

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 exam date. The NEET UG 2023 exam will be held on May 7. However, there is no update on the NEET UG 2023 registration start date. NEET UG, the only exam for MBBS and BDS admission, is considered to be one of the toughest entrance exams in India. To ease the stress of the medical aspirants on this highly competitive exam, Saurabh Kumar, Chief Academics Officer (CAO) of Vidyamandir Classes (VMC) has shared some tips and pointers on NEET UG 2023 preparation.

A well-thought-out plan must be executed, the expert said, during the preparation phase if medical aspirants want to qualify NEET UG and get admitted to a top medical college.

NEET UG 2023 Preparation Tips

NEET Exam Pattern

Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology) are the three subjects that the NEET UG exam covers. There will be a total of 200 questions for the applicants, 180 of which must be answered in the allotted three hours for a possible score of 720, the expert said. The NEET 2023 syllabus includes Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, and Biology and covers the whole NCERT curriculum for Classes 11 and 12.

Each objective question is of four marks, with the aspirant receiving four points for the correct response and a negative mark for a incorrect response.

Entrance exams are more about patience, smart time management, and strategies for memorising crucial topics, the expert said, adding that these carry the most weight than they are about hard labour.

NEET 2023 UG Important Topics

Physics: Electromagnetic Induction, Fluids, Waves and Sound, Magnetics, Heat, Kinematics, Gravitation, Capacitors and Electrostatics, Thermodynamics, Optics and Modern Physics

Chemistry: Biomolecules and Polymers along with the periodic table, Mole Concept in Physical Chemistry, Chemical Kinetics, Chemical and Ionic Equilibrium, Coordination Chemistry and Chemical Bonding in Inorganic Chemistry, Organic Chemistry, Chemical thermodynamics, Electrochemistry

Biology: Human Reproduction, Biotechnology and its Applications, Photosynthesis in Higher Plants can be of high weightage, Morphology of flowering plants, Biodiversity and Conservation, Cell Cycle and Cell Division, Sexual Reproduction in Flowering Plants

NEET UG 2023: Pointers On Preparation

Strong command of NCERT Curriculum: NCERT accounts for a significant portion of the NEET exam, and any candidate who has mastered the NCERT books will be able to readily respond to the majority of the exam questions, the NEET expert added. NCERT books offer a clear understanding of the specific topic as well as the fundamentals of several topics.

Well organized schedule for aspirants: Stressing on the importance of time management, the expert said: “Learning time management will not only help the aspirants prepare for the entrance exam, but it will also ultimately speed up their ability to crack the test. Giving each topic enough time will assist them in finishing the exam with spare time for revisions and, if necessary, fixing mistakes.”

Mock exams and sample papers: Attempting and solving mock tests and previous year question papers is crucial since they give applicants a basic concept of what to anticipate as well as gain a clear understanding of the extent of study required and the areas to concentrate on.

Focus should be on high weightage topics: While effective time management has always been a crucial component of clearing any competitive exam, it is essential for every applicant to understand which questions to tackle first in order to secure and get the highest possible score.