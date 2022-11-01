NEET UG 2023 Exam Date When? Update On Application Date; What We Know So Far

NEET 2023 exam date news

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2023 exam date. When announced, the NTA will also release the NEET 2023 notification mentioning the eligibility, exam pattern and scheme of the undergraduate medical exam on neet.nta.nic.in. NEET is the only exam for admission to medical and allied programmes in the country. Unlike JEE Main and JEE Advanced, NEET is conducted in pen-and-paper mode.

As per a report, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 application process is set to start in February 2023, while the exam is scheduled to be conducted in the third week of April. NEET 2023 application is expected to start in March 2023. However, there is no official confirmation as to NEET UG application process will start and NEET exam will be held. NEET 2022 was held on July 17.

NEET last year was conducted for multiple-choice questions comprising questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). Each of the three subjects had two sections – A and B. While Section A was mandatory and consisted of 35 questions, Section B had 15 questions, out of which students had to answer only 10.

According to the NEET 2022 marking scheme, medical aspirants scored four marks for each correct answer in NEET and for every wrong answer, one mark was deducted. However, no negative marks was cut for unattempted questions.