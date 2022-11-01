  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET UG 2023 Exam Date When? Update On Application Date; What We Know So Far

NEET UG 2023 Exam Date When? Update On Application Date; What We Know So Far

NEET 2023 Date: Although as per reports, NEET 2023 application is expected to start in March 2023, there is no official confirmation as to when NEET dates will be announced.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 1, 2022 6:26 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

MCC Asks Medical Colleges Not To Contribute Vacant Seats Of NEET UG 2022 Round-1 In Round-2
Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2022: Document Verification Starts Today; Details Here
Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Document Verification Tomorrow; Admission From November 1
Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Allotment Result Out; Document Verification From October 31
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Merit List Out; Direct Link
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Document Correction Window Opens; Round 1 Merit List Soon
NEET UG 2023 Exam Date When? Update On Application Date; What We Know So Far
NEET 2023 exam date news
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2023 exam date. When announced, the NTA will also release the NEET 2023 notification mentioning the eligibility, exam pattern and scheme of the undergraduate medical exam on neet.nta.nic.in. NEET is the only exam for admission to medical and allied programmes in the country. Unlike JEE Main and JEE Advanced, NEET is conducted in pen-and-paper mode.

Recommended:  NEET Counseling Begins! Use NEET College Predictor to make your  MBBS/BDS Colleges Preference list (Govt. Colleges, Central & Deemed Universities)  as per NEET Rank & Category Check Now

Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now

MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

As per a report, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 application process is set to start in February 2023, while the exam is scheduled to be conducted in the third week of April. NEET 2023 application is expected to start in March 2023. However, there is no official confirmation as to NEET UG application process will start and NEET exam will be held. NEET 2022 was held on July 17.

NEET last year was conducted for multiple-choice questions comprising questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). Each of the three subjects had two sections – A and B. While Section A was mandatory and consisted of 35 questions, Section B had 15 questions, out of which students had to answer only 10.

According to the NEET 2022 marking scheme, medical aspirants scored four marks for each correct answer in NEET and for every wrong answer, one mark was deducted. However, no negative marks was cut for unattempted questions.

Click here for more Education News
National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NIFT 2023: Registration Begins; Details On Application Process, Documents Required
NIFT 2023: Registration Begins; Details On Application Process, Documents Required
IIFT Launches MBA (Business Analytics) Programme, Registration To Commence In December
IIFT Launches MBA (Business Analytics) Programme, Registration To Commence In December
Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2022 Out At Panjiyakpredeled.in
Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2022 Out At Panjiyakpredeled.in
IISc Bangalore, MTL To Develop Solutions To Turn Waste Into Plastic Packaging
IISc Bangalore, MTL To Develop Solutions To Turn Waste Into Plastic Packaging
MCC Asks Medical Colleges Not To Contribute Vacant Seats Of NEET UG 2022 Round-1 In Round-2
MCC Asks Medical Colleges Not To Contribute Vacant Seats Of NEET UG 2022 Round-1 In Round-2
.......................... Advertisement ..........................