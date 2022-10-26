  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET UG 2022: 'Study Consistently, Prepare From NCERT Books', Says AIR 10th Rank Holder Haziq Pervez Lone

NEET UG 2022: 'Study Consistently, Prepare From NCERT Books', Says AIR 10th Rank Holder Haziq Pervez Lone

The Jammu and Kashmir union territory topper Haziq Pervez Lone shared his amazing and inspiring journey towards topping NEET UG 2022 examination with the Department of Information Public and Press Relations (Shopian).

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 26, 2022 9:27 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Starts Round 1 UG Counselling 2022 Seat Resignation
West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Registration Ends Today, Provisional List On October 28
Kerala NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Private Colleges Seat Distribution Out For MBBS, BDS Courses
Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Registration Last Date Today; Document Verification On October 27
UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Dates Out; Registration Begins
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Reporting Begins; List Of Documents Required
NEET UG 2022: 'Study Consistently, Prepare From NCERT Books', Says AIR 10th Rank Holder Haziq Pervez Lone
NEET UG 2022 AIR 10th Rank Holder Haziq Pervez Lone

NEET UG 2022: The Jammu and Kashmir union territory topper Haziq Pervez Lone shared his amazing and inspiring journey towards topping NEET UG 2022 examination with the Department of Information Public and Press Relations (Shopian). Mr Haziq Pervez has bagged 10th rank in the all-India level NEET UG 2022 examination and topped J and K union territory. He also shared strategies and suggested study materials for cracking the National Eligibility Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) examination.

Recommended:  NEET Counseling Begins! Use NEET College Predictor to make your  MBBS/BDS Colleges Preference list (Govt. Colleges, Central & Deemed Universities)  as per NEET Rank & Category Check Now

Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now

MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

Sharing his success strategies, Haziq Pervez Lone said: "I started my journey very simply with lots of ups and down like an average student. But I stayed consistent in my studies, always used to study hard, and solved lots of questions and did revisions, apart from all this, I used to take lots of mock test. Consistently retaining this strategy helped me to get a strong hold on subjects."

Also Read|| Haziq Pervez Lone From Shopian Secures All India Rank 10 In NEET UG Exams

Mr Haziq suggested NEET aspirants to revise NCERT books well. In Biology and Chemistry subjects, he stressed learning especially from NCERT books completely. In Physics he suggested aspirants to practice a lot of questions and learn what is taught to them by the teacher. He suggested DC Pandey book for practice in physics. "In physical chemistry, students can prepare from class notes, NCERT books and can practice maximum questions while In Organic And Inorganic Chemistry aspirants can prepare from NCERT completely," he added.

Haziq Pervez Lone, the resident of the Trenz area of Shopian in south Kashmir, secured the 10th rank in the all-India level NEET UG examination by scoring 710 points out of 720. His father, Pervez Ahmad is a fruit merchant. According to Mr Haziq, hard work brings results. One should remain consistent to achieve good things.

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU UG Admission 2022: Over 21,000 Candidates Choose To Upgrade Seats For CSAS Round 2 Allocation
DU UG Admission 2022: Over 21,000 Candidates Choose To Upgrade Seats For CSAS Round 2 Allocation
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Starts Round 1 UG Counselling 2022 Seat Resignation
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Starts Round 1 UG Counselling 2022 Seat Resignation
Rajasthan Approves Rs 36 Crore To Set Up Digital Libraries In 344 Government-Run Residential Schools
Rajasthan Approves Rs 36 Crore To Set Up Digital Libraries In 344 Government-Run Residential Schools
Telangana CPGET First Phase Seat Allotment Result 2022 Out; Direct Link
Telangana CPGET First Phase Seat Allotment Result 2022 Out; Direct Link
ICAI Defers CA Final November Exam 2022 For Shimla Centre
ICAI Defers CA Final November Exam 2022 For Shimla Centre
.......................... Advertisement ..........................