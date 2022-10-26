NEET UG 2022: 'Study Consistently, Prepare From NCERT Books', Says AIR 10th Rank Holder Haziq Pervez Lone

NEET UG 2022 AIR 10th Rank Holder Haziq Pervez Lone

NEET UG 2022: The Jammu and Kashmir union territory topper Haziq Pervez Lone shared his amazing and inspiring journey towards topping NEET UG 2022 examination with the Department of Information Public and Press Relations (Shopian). Mr Haziq Pervez has bagged 10th rank in the all-India level NEET UG 2022 examination and topped J and K union territory. He also shared strategies and suggested study materials for cracking the National Eligibility Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) examination.

Recommended: NEET Counseling Begins! Use NEET College Predictor to make your MBBS/BDS Colleges Preference list (Govt. Colleges, Central & Deemed Universities) as per NEET Rank & Category Check Now



Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now



MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

Sharing his success strategies, Haziq Pervez Lone said: "I started my journey very simply with lots of ups and down like an average student. But I stayed consistent in my studies, always used to study hard, and solved lots of questions and did revisions, apart from all this, I used to take lots of mock test. Consistently retaining this strategy helped me to get a strong hold on subjects."

Also Read|| Haziq Pervez Lone From Shopian Secures All India Rank 10 In NEET UG Exams

Mr Haziq suggested NEET aspirants to revise NCERT books well. In Biology and Chemistry subjects, he stressed learning especially from NCERT books completely. In Physics he suggested aspirants to practice a lot of questions and learn what is taught to them by the teacher. He suggested DC Pandey book for practice in physics. "In physical chemistry, students can prepare from class notes, NCERT books and can practice maximum questions while In Organic And Inorganic Chemistry aspirants can prepare from NCERT completely," he added.

Watch !!

NEET ,2022 Topper Haziq Parvez Lone from Shopian .

He shares his Amazing and Inspiring Journey towards topping NEET.

Also shares Strategy and Study Material for cracking the Exam.@OfficeOfLGJandK @diprjk @dmshopian @ddnewsSrinagar @DDKashirChannel pic.twitter.com/ZNS26Fr6wd — Information & PR, Shopian (@Informationspn) October 26, 2022

Haziq Pervez Lone, the resident of the Trenz area of Shopian in south Kashmir, secured the 10th rank in the all-India level NEET UG examination by scoring 710 points out of 720. His father, Pervez Ahmad is a fruit merchant. According to Mr Haziq, hard work brings results. One should remain consistent to achieve good things.