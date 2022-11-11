NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Counselling Seat Allotment Result Today At Mcc.nic.in

NEET UG 2022 round-2 counselling result today

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the round-2 seat allotment result of NEET UG counselling today, November 11. Medical aspirants who had registered for the second round of NEET UG counselling and willing to take admission to MBBS and BDS courses under the 15 per cent all India quota seats will be able to check their status on the official website -- mcc.nic.in. Applicants shortlisted in the NEET UG 2022 counselling round 2 result today can report for admission at the allotted medical colleges between November 12 and November 18.

MCC will likely release a provisional round-2 seat allotment result before the declaration of final seat allotment. The counselling committee will let the candidates make objections, if any, on the round two NEET UG 2022 provisional seat allotment result. The final seat allotment for the second phase will be announced after considering candidates’ objections.

NEET UG 2nd Round Counselling 2022: How To Check Status

Go to mcc.nic.in

Click on the NEET UG tab

On the News and Events Section, click on the result link

Check and download the NEET UG round 2 status

This year, the MCC is conducting four rounds of online NEET UG counselling for all India quota seats, including seats at central and deemed universities -- round 1, round 2, mop-up round ad stray vacancy round.

MCC is responsible for conducting NEET UG counselling for MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing (only for central institutes of nursing and nursing institutes affiliated to IP UNIVERSITY) seats under the AIQ and seats at central and deemed universities, Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS) and at AIIMS and JIPMER seats.