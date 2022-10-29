NEET UG 2022 Round-1 Reporting Till 4 PM Today; Key Points

NEET UG counselling round-1 reporting till today

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) which administers the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling will close first round reporting at 4 pm today. Earlier scheduled to end on Friday, October 28, the NEET UG round-1 reporting will close at 4 pm. Candidates yet to report to the allotted colleges can report to the respective allotted medical colleges with the required documents to proceed with the UG admission process.

A candidate allotted a seat in round-1 seat can opt for willingness to upgrade to NEET round-2 from round-1. These candidates will have to physically report at the allotted college of NEET UG round-1 and give upgradation willingness for NEET UG round 2 at the time of admission.

Moreover, candidates need not report or join the allotted college of NEET UG counselling round-1 since there is free exit, an MCC statement said. However, if the candidates want to retain the round-1 seat and upgrade in round-2, they have to physically join the college of round-1 and give upgradation willingness for NEET round-2 at the time of admission.

While reporting to the allotted colleges, medical aspirants will be required to submit certain documents including: NEET UG 2022 admit card, NEET UG 2022 result, NEET UG 2022 allotment letter issued by MCC, marksheet of Class 10 and Class 12 certificate.

The registration for NEET UG round-2 counselling will start on November 2 and will continue till November 7, 2022. The choice filling and locking for round-2 NEET UG counselling will be held between November 3 and 8, 2022. The NEET UG counselling 2022 second round allotment result will be declared on November 11.