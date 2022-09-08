NEET UG 2022 Result: "Want To Be A Doctor To Help Needy," Says Topper Tanishka

Image credit: Special Arrangement Meet NEET UG 2022 topper Tanishka

NEET UG Result 2022: The National Testing Agency has issued a merit list of total 50 candidates this year. Rajasthan girl Tanishka has secured rank one in the NEET exam securing 715 marks (99.99 percentile). The topper wished to be a doctor as through this noble profession, one can help the needy. Tanishka wished to pursue MBBS from All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS Delhi). "I want to do specialisation in cardio, neuro or oncology," she said. NEET UG 2022 Result Live

Sharing the success strategy, Tanishka said that she used to study daily for six to seven hours and attempted weekly and monthly tests, mock tests. "Mock tests are very helpful as it prepare yourself for the exam. Attempting mock test, you get to know your mistakes and can rectify through the process," the topper said.

For the NEET UG 2023 aspirants, Taniska's suggestion is to prepare for the exam from day one. "NEET students should prepare for the target from the very first day, and not at the last minute. As the course progresses in the classroom, you will have to revise the previous studies again and again. You can make small notes topic-wise," she said.

Taniska's parents were remain supportive throughout her journey in cracking the medical entrance. When sometimes the marks were less in the test, the parents used to motivate me. They never pressurised me for marks and motivated for preparation with positivity," said the topper.

Along with NEET, Tanishka appeared for JEE Mains and secured 99.50 percentile. She passed CBSE Class 12 with 98.6 per cent marks. A total of 9.93 lakh (9,93,069) candidates qualified in NEET UG 2022 this year recording a pass percentage of 56.27 per cent. Vatsa Ashish Batra from Delhi secured rank 2 followed by Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule (Rank 3). The NEET UG 2022 scorecard is available on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.