NEET UG 2022 Result To Be Out On September 7, Answer Key By August 30

NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 on September 7. As per the official notification, the answer key will be released by August 30. The NEET UG 2022 answer key, result once released, will be available to download on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. READ MORE | NEET 2022: Here’s All About Availability Of Seats Under Different Quotas For Admission To MBBS, BDS Courses

The candidates can download the NEET UG 2022 answer key using application number and password. A PDF file with NEET answer key 2022 will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference. ALSO READ | NEET Result 2022: List Of Top Medical Colleges In India

The candidates can challenge the NEET answer key by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question. "To facilitate the candidates, a scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet will also be sent on the registered e-mail address given by the Candidates at the time of submission of the Online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2022." "Candidates will be given an opportunity to make an online challenge against the provisional Answer Key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200/- per answer challenged, within a specified period," NTA notification mentioned.

Over 18 lakh (18,72,343) candidates appeared for the NEET UG 2022 exam which was held on July 17 at 3,570 different Centres located in 497 cities, including 14 cities outside India. The exam was conducted for the first time in Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore along with Dubai and Kuwait City.