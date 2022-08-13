NEET UG 2022: Check Qualifying Marks, Cut-Off Percentile

Around 18 lakh medical aspirants await NEET result, cut-off percentile here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to announce an update on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) answer key and result date. NEET UG 2022 was held on July 17 for over 18 lakh medical aspirants. The NTA NEET website -- neet.nta.nic.in will host the NEET UG answer key and result.

Recommended: Use NEET College Predictor to check your expected NEET rank & admission chances in Govt/Private MBBS/BDS Colleges Check Now! Don't Miss: Register for NEET Counseling companion to get complete guidance about counseling process, cut off, fee structure, admission documents etc. Register Now! MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

The NEET MBBS/ BDS cut-off 2022 for General category candidates is 50th, while for OBC, SC and ST, it is 40th. The NEET UG percentile is determined on the basis of the highest marks secured in the all-India common merit list in the medical entrance test.

Last year, the NEET cut-off for unreserved category students dropped from 720-147 in NEET 2020 to 720-138 in NEET 2021. The NEET cut-off last year for students belonging to reserved categories including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) also dropped from 146-113 last year to 137-108 in NEET UG last year.

NEET UG Cut-Off Previous Years

Category Cut-Off Percentile NEET Cut-Off 2021 NEET 2020 Cut-Off General 50th 720-138 720-147 General-PH 45th 137-122 146-129 SC 40th 137-108 146-113 ST 40th 137-108 146-113 OBC 40th 137-108 146-113 SC/ST/OBC-PH 40th 121-108 128-113

The NEET UG paper comprised -- Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). Each subject consisted of two sections. Section A had 35 questions and Section B had 15. Out of the 15 questions in Section B, candidates had to attempt any 10 questions.

How to Download NEET Answer Key 2022