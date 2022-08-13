NEET UG 2022: Check Qualifying Marks, Cut-Off Percentile
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to announce an update on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) answer key and result date. NEET UG 2022 was held on July 17 for over 18 lakh medical aspirants. The NTA NEET website -- neet.nta.nic.in will host the NEET UG answer key and result.
The NEET MBBS/ BDS cut-off 2022 for General category candidates is 50th, while for OBC, SC and ST, it is 40th. The NEET UG percentile is determined on the basis of the highest marks secured in the all-India common merit list in the medical entrance test.
Last year, the NEET cut-off for unreserved category students dropped from 720-147 in NEET 2020 to 720-138 in NEET 2021. The NEET cut-off last year for students belonging to reserved categories including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) also dropped from 146-113 last year to 137-108 in NEET UG last year.
NEET UG Cut-Off Previous Years
Category
Cut-Off Percentile
NEET Cut-Off 2021
NEET 2020 Cut-Off
General
50th
720-138
720-147
General-PH
45th
137-122
146-129
SC
40th
137-108
146-113
ST
40th
137-108
146-113
OBC
40th
137-108
146-113
SC/ST/OBC-PH
40th
121-108
128-113
The NEET UG paper comprised -- Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). Each subject consisted of two sections. Section A had 35 questions and Section B had 15. Out of the 15 questions in Section B, candidates had to attempt any 10 questions.
How to Download NEET Answer Key 2022
- Visit NTA NEET’s official website -- neet.nta.nic.in
- On the Home Page, click ‘NEET 2022 Answer Key’ under Latest Announcement
- On the next window click on the designated ‘Answer Key’ link
- Click and access the NEET 2022 answer key
- Download the answer keys of NEET 2022 and tally the marks scored