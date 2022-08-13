NEET UG 2022: Check Qualifying Marks, Cut-Off Percentile

  • Home
NEET UG 2022 Result: The NEET MBBS/ BDS cut-off 2022 for General category candidates is 50th. The NEET UG percentile is determined on the basis of the highest marks secured in the all-India common merit list in the medical entrance test.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 13, 2022 9:48 am IST

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to announce an update on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) answer key and result date. NEET UG 2022 was held on July 17 for over 18 lakh medical aspirants. The NTA NEET website -- neet.nta.nic.in will host the NEET UG answer key and result.

The NEET MBBS/ BDS cut-off 2022 for General category candidates is 50th, while for OBC, SC and ST, it is 40th. The NEET UG percentile is determined on the basis of the highest marks secured in the all-India common merit list in the medical entrance test.

Last year, the NEET cut-off for unreserved category students dropped from 720-147 in NEET 2020 to 720-138 in NEET 2021. The NEET cut-off last year for students belonging to reserved categories including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) also dropped from 146-113 last year to 137-108 in NEET UG last year.

NEET UG Cut-Off Previous Years

Category

Cut-Off Percentile

NEET Cut-Off 2021

NEET 2020 Cut-Off

General

50th

720-138

720-147

General-PH

45th

137-122

146-129

SC

40th

137-108

146-113

ST

40th

137-108

146-113

OBC

40th

137-108

146-113

SC/ST/OBC-PH

40th

121-108

128-113

The NEET UG paper comprised -- Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). Each subject consisted of two sections. Section A had 35 questions and Section B had 15. Out of the 15 questions in Section B, candidates had to attempt any 10 questions.

How to Download NEET Answer Key 2022

  1. Visit NTA NEET’s official website -- neet.nta.nic.in
  2. On the Home Page, click ‘NEET 2022 Answer Key’ under Latest Announcement
  3. On the next window click on the designated ‘Answer Key’ link
  4. Click and access the NEET 2022 answer key
  5. Download the answer keys of NEET 2022 and tally the marks scored
NTA NEET result NEET 2022 Date
