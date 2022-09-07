NEET UG 2022 Result Soon; Check List Of Top Medical, Dental Colleges In India

Top Medical, Dental Colleges In India As Per NIRF 2022 Ranking

NEET 2022 Result: National Testing Agency will declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) result 2022 today, September 7. The NEET UG 2022 result link will be activated on the NTA's website- neet.nta.nic.in. Soon ater the NEET UG result, the counselling committees including Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) and state counselling administering bodies will release the NEET 2022 counselling schedule. The candidates who qualify the NEET UG 2022 examination can apply for admission in the top medical and dental colleges across India. NEET UG 2022 Result Live Updates

The Ministry of Education releases National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF) for top educational institutions in India every year. The ranking of these institutions is derived from the broad parameters which includes Teaching, Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practices, among others. The list of top 10 medical and dental colleges as per NIRF ranking 2022 in India is provided here. Medical aspirants can apply for pursuing undergraduate medical courses such as MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS and BHMS, courses in these colleges on the basis of their NEET cut-offs and percentile marks.

NEET Result 2022: Top 10 Medical Colleges In India

Rank Institutes Location 1 All India Institute of Medical Sciences New Delhi 2 Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research Chandigarh 3 Christian Medical College Vellore 4 National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences Bangalore 5 Banaras Hindu University Varanasi 6 Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research Puducherry 7 Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences Lucknow 8 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Coimbatore 9 Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology Thiruvananthapuram 10 Kasturba Medical College Manipal

NEET Result 2022: Top 10 Dental Colleges In India