  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET UG 2022 Result Soon; Check List Of Top Medical, Dental Colleges In India

NEET UG 2022 Result Soon; Check List Of Top Medical, Dental Colleges In India

National Testing Agency will declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) result 2022 today, September 7.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Sep 7, 2022 6:50 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
NEET Result 2022 Live: NTA NEET UG Result Today At Neet.nta.nic.in; Cut-Off, Merit List
NEET UG 2022 Result By 8 PM; Direct Link, Websites To Check
"No Proposal To Merge NEET, JEE And CUET," Says Dharmendra Pradhan
NEET UG 2022 Result To Be Announced Today
NTA To Announce NEET UG 2022 Result Tomorrow
How Was NEET UG 2022 Re-Exam? Check Paper Analysis, Candidates' Reactions
NEET UG 2022 Result Soon; Check List Of Top Medical, Dental Colleges In India
Top Medical, Dental Colleges In India As Per NIRF 2022 Ranking

NEET 2022 Result: National Testing Agency will declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) result 2022 today, September 7. The NEET UG 2022 result link will be activated on the NTA's website- neet.nta.nic.in. Soon ater the NEET UG result, the counselling committees including Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) and state counselling administering bodies will release the NEET 2022 counselling schedule. The candidates who qualify the NEET UG 2022 examination can apply for admission in the top medical and dental colleges across India. NEET UG 2022 Result Live Updates

Recommended: Use NEET College Predictor to check your expected NEET rank & admission chances in Govt/Private MBBS/BDS Colleges Check Now

Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now

MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

The Ministry of Education releases National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF) for top educational institutions in India every year. The ranking of these institutions is derived from the broad parameters which includes Teaching, Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practices, among others. The list of top 10 medical and dental colleges as per NIRF ranking 2022 in India is provided here. Medical aspirants can apply for pursuing undergraduate medical courses such as MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS and BHMS, courses in these colleges on the basis of their NEET cut-offs and percentile marks.

NEET Result 2022: Top 10 Medical Colleges In India

Rank

Institutes

Location

1

All India Institute of Medical Sciences

New Delhi

2

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research

Chandigarh

3

Christian Medical College

Vellore

4

National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences

Bangalore

5

Banaras Hindu University

Varanasi

6

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research

Puducherry

7

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

Lucknow

8

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Coimbatore

9

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology

Thiruvananthapuram

10

Kasturba Medical College

Manipal

NEET Result 2022: Top 10 Dental Colleges In India

Rank

Institutes

Location

1

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences

Chennai

2

Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal

Udupi

3

Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth

Pune

4

Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences

Delhi

5

King George`s Medical University

Lucknow

6

A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences

Mangaluru

7

Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore

Mangalore

8

SRM Dental College

Chennai

9

Govt. Dental College, Nagpur

Nagpur

10

Siksha `O` Anusandhan

Bhubaneswar

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET Result 2022 Live: NTA NEET UG Result Today At Neet.nta.nic.in; Cut-Off, Merit List
Live | NEET Result 2022 Live: NTA NEET UG Result Today At Neet.nta.nic.in; Cut-Off, Merit List
Bihar Struggling With Low Attendance In Rural Schools, Colleges
Bihar Struggling With Low Attendance In Rural Schools, Colleges
NEET PG 2022: MCC Releases Counselling Schedule For AIQ, Deemed Universities; Details Here
NEET PG 2022: MCC Releases Counselling Schedule For AIQ, Deemed Universities; Details Here
ICAI CA November Exams 2022 Application Ends Today; Check Steps To Apply
ICAI CA November Exams 2022 Application Ends Today; Check Steps To Apply
Cabinet Approves Rs 27,360 Crore Scheme For Development Of Over 14,000 PM-SHRI Schools
Cabinet Approves Rs 27,360 Crore Scheme For Development Of Over 14,000 PM-SHRI Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................