NEET UG 2022 Result: Last Five Years' Release Date And Time

NEET UG 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) by September 7. As per the official notification, NEET UG 2022 final answer key, result will be out by September 7. NEET UG 2022 result once released will be available on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in, the candidates can download the scorecard using log-in credentials- application number, date of birth.

To download NEET UG 2022 scorecard, click on NEET UG 2022 result link. Enter application number, date of birth, NEET UG 2022 scorecard will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further references. The NEET UG 2022 cut-off for the general category candidates last year was between 720-138, for reserved category candidates- SC/ ST/ OBC/ PH, it varied between 108 and 137.

NEET UG 2022 Result: Last Five Years' Release Date

In 2021, NEET UG result was released on November 1, in 2020, the NEET UG result release date was October 16. In 2019, the NEET UG result was released on June 5 and in 2018, it was released on June 4.

NEET UG 2022 Result: Steps To Download Scorecard

Visit NTA’s official website -- neet.nta.nic.in On the home page, click ‘NEET 2022 Result’ under latest announcement Enter application number and date of birth NEET UG 2022 result will appear on the screen Download NEET UG 2022 scorecard, take a print out for further reference.

NEET UG 2022 re-exam is being conducted on September 4 in Kollam, Kerala, centres in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. For details on NEET result 2022, please visit the website- neet.nta.nic.in.