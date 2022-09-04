  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET UG 2022 Result: Last Five Years' Release Date And Time

NEET UG 2022 Result: Last Five Years' Release Date And Time

NEET UG 2022 result will be released on September 7. Check last five years' result release date and time

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 4, 2022 1:54 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET UG 2022 Re-Exam Today; Dress Code, Important Instructions For Candidates
NEET UG 2022 Re-Exam Tomorrow; Check Exam Day Guidelines
When Will NEET UG 2022 Result Be Declared? What We Know So Far
NEET UG 2022 Re-Exam: NTA Guidelines; What To Carry To The Exam Centre
NEET 2022: Previous Year Cut-Off For MBBS Admission To Government Medical College
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objections Today
NEET UG 2022 Result: Last Five Years' Release Date And Time
Download NEET UG 2022 scorecard at neet.nta.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

NEET UG 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) by September 7. As per the official notification, NEET UG 2022 final answer key, result will be out by September 7. NEET UG 2022 result once released will be available on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in, the candidates can download the scorecard using log-in credentials- application number, date of birth.

Recommended: Use NEET College Predictor to check your expected NEET rank & admission chances in Govt/Private MBBS/BDS Colleges Check Now

MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

To download NEET UG 2022 scorecard, click on NEET UG 2022 result link. Enter application number, date of birth, NEET UG 2022 scorecard will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further references. The NEET UG 2022 cut-off for the general category candidates last year was between 720-138, for reserved category candidates- SC/ ST/ OBC/ PH, it varied between 108 and 137.

NEET UG 2022 Result: Last Five Years' Release Date

In 2021, NEET UG result was released on November 1, in 2020, the NEET UG result release date was October 16. In 2019, the NEET UG result was released on June 5 and in 2018, it was released on June 4.

NEET UG 2022 Result: Steps To Download Scorecard

  1. Visit NTA’s official website -- neet.nta.nic.in
  2. On the home page, click ‘NEET 2022 Result’ under latest announcement
  3. Enter application number and date of birth
  4. NEET UG 2022 result will appear on the screen
  5. Download NEET UG 2022 scorecard, take a print out for further reference.

NEET UG 2022 re-exam is being conducted on September 4 in Kollam, Kerala, centres in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. For details on NEET result 2022, please visit the website- neet.nta.nic.in.

Click here for more Education News
NEET result NEET 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Teachers' Day 2022: Tips To Deliver A Remarkable Speech At School
Teachers' Day 2022: Tips To Deliver A Remarkable Speech At School
JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objection Today, Know How To Challenge
JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objection Today, Know How To Challenge
JoSAA Counselling 2022: NIT Opening And Closing Rank For BTech Electrical Engineering Of Previous Years
JoSAA Counselling 2022: NIT Opening And Closing Rank For BTech Electrical Engineering Of Previous Years
MHT CET Answer Key 2022: Objection Window Closes Today, Steps To Challenge
MHT CET Answer Key 2022: Objection Window Closes Today, Steps To Challenge
CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022: Release Date And Time
CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022: Release Date And Time
.......................... Advertisement ..........................