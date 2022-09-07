NEET UG 2022 Result To Be Announced Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download NEET UG 2022 scorecard at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2022 Result: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) result will be out today, September 7. The candidates who have appeared in the NEET UG 2022 can check and download scorecard on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. NEET UG 2022 exam was held on July 17 and re-exam on September 4. NEET Result 2022 Live

The candidates can download scorecard at neet.nta.nic.in using log-in credentials- application number, date of birth. NEET UG 2022 scorecard will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further references.

NEET UG 2022 Result: How To Check

Visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in Click on the 'NEET UG 2022 result' link Enter the log in credentials like application number and date of birth NEET result 2022 will be displayed on the screen Download the result PDF and take a print out for further use.

The candidates belonging to General, General-EWS category should secure at least 50th percentile marks to qualify the NEET UG 2022 examination. While Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Caste (OBC) category candidates should score 40th percentile and candidates with Benchmark, Disabilities (PwD) must score 45th percentile to qualify NEET UG examination.

Along with the NEET result, the NTA will also release the all-India rank list of successful candidates for admission in Medical courses of the allotted colleges through NEET counselling. Candidates who qualify for the NEET cut-off will become eligible to register for NEET counselling. Last year, the NEET UG Result was declared on November 1.