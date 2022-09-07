NEET UG 2022 Result Out; Rajasthan Girl Tanishka Tops

  • Home
NEET UG 2022 Result: Rajasthan girl Tanishka bagged the top position in the NEET UG 2022 followed by Vatsa Ashish Batra and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 7, 2022 11:49 pm IST

Rajasthan girl Tanishka topped NEET UG 2022
NEET UG 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency has declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) result 2022 today, September 7. Rajasthan girl Tanishka bagged the top position in the NEET UG 2022 followed by Vatsa Ashish Batra and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule.

Candidates can check and download the NEET UG 2022 result through the official website- neet.nta.nic.in To download the NEET UG 2022 result candidates need to visit the official website and then click on the 'NEET UG 2022 result' link. After that enter the application number and date of birth. It is mandatory for candidates to download the NEET UG 2022 scorecard and take a printout for further reference.

