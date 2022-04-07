Image credit: Shutterstock NEET UG 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on July 17.

NEET 2022: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on July 17. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online application process for the NEET UG 2022 on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. Aspirants seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses should note that the last date to register for NEET UG 2022 is May 6. NEET 2022 UG medical entrance exam will be held in 13 languages -- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

NEET 2022 will be held as a pen-paper-based test and the question paper will comprise 200 questions. The NEET 2022 for undergraduate courses will be held for a duration of 200 minutes.

Candidates must strictly follow the instructions given in the information bulletin and on the NTA website. Aspirants not complying with the instructions shall be summarily disqualified, the NTA said.

The NTA further said, "Candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and mobile number provided in the online application form are their own or of parents and guardians only as all information and communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered e-mail address or SMS on the registered mobile number only."

NEET 2022: Paper Pattern

NEET UG 2022 will comprise of four subjects -- Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology. Each subject will consist of two sections with internal choices in one section. While Section A will consist of 35 questions, section B will have only 15 questions. Out of the 15 questions from Section B, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 questions. So, the total number of questions and utilization of time will remain the same, the NEET 2022 information bulletin said.

To rationalize the decision of reduction in the syllabus by various school education boards, including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), NTA has taken a decision to provide choice in Section “B” for each of the 4 (four) subjects, it added.

NEET 2022 UG Paper Pattern (Source: Neet.nta.nic.in)



