NEET UG 2022 Registration Ends Today; Direct Link, Steps To Apply

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET UG 2022 registration ends today

NEET UG 2022: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 application process will be closed on Sunday, May 15. Medical aspirants who are yet to register for the NEET 2022 exam can visit the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in. Earlier, the application deadline for NTA NEET UG was May 6, 2022. Candidates can submit the NEET 2022 registration form by 9 pm today, after that, it will not be accepted. The application fee can be paid online till 11:50 pm.

The NEET 2022 UG exam will be conducted as a pen and paper-based test on July 17. The NTA NEET question paper will comprise 200 questions and will be held for a duration of 200 minutes. NEET UG 2022 will be conducted at around 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India.

To apply for NEET 2022, candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,600 for general category, while for general-EWS, OBC-NCL category candidates the registration fee is Rs 1,500.

NEET UG 2022: How To Apply

Go to the official website - neet.nta.nic.in Click on the link that reads, "Registrations for NEET UG 2022" Register yourself and fill in the application form Upload all the required documents and pay the online registration fee for NEET UG Download and take a printout of the form.

NEET UG 2022 Registration: Direct Link

The NTA will conduct the NEET 2022 examination in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and mobile number provided in the online application form are their own or parents/guardians only as all information/ communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered e-mail address or SMS on the registered mobile number only.