NEET UG 2022 Registration Date By NTA Soon; Check Age Limit

NEET 2022 registration date soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to announce an update on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022. NTA will release the notification on the official websites -- nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in. NEET UG is held as an entrance test for admission to UG medical and allied courses in the country. The mode of NEET UG exam is offline centre-based. NEET is held for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, Veterinary, BSc Nursing and Life Science courses.

Recommended: Download free NEET previous years questions and sample papers, HERE Dont's Miss: NEET 2022 Preparation Tips by Experts and Toppers, Grab it Free! Students Liked : Best Books for NEET 2022 Preparation, Download Free!

The upper age limit for appearing in NEET UG has been removed for all candidates, the National Medical Commission (NMC) announced on Wednesday, March 9. Earlier, the age limit for General Category candidates was 25 years and it was 30 years for the reserved category candidates.

NEET 2022 will likely be held in June or July. According to discussions between the ministries of Education and Health, NEET UG 2022 will take place between the third week of June and the first week of July. The application process for NEET was divided into two phases in 2021. Candidates had to submit a set of information in the first phase, before the exam, and the remaining information had to be submitted in the second phase – after the exam but before results.

If going by NEET 2021 exam pattern, NEET will be held for 180 multiple choice questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). Each of the three subjects will have two sections – A and B. While Section A will be mandatory and will consist of 35 questions, Section B will have 15 questions, out of which candidates will have to answer only 10. Any changes to the medical entrance test will be announced on the official website prior to the examination.

As per the NEET 2021 marking scheme, applicants will score four marks for each correct answer in NEET and for every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted. However, no negative marks will be cut for unattempted questions.