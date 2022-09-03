NEET UG 2022 Re-Exam Tomorrow; Check Exam Day Guidelines

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET UG 2022 re-exam is scheduled for tomorrow, September 4.

NEET UG Re-Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled to conduct the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 re-exam for tomorrow, September 4, 2022. The NTA has decided to reschedule the exam for the candidates of Kerala's Kollam district, who were allegedly asked to remove their underwear before entering the exam hall. Along with the candidates from Kerala few candidates from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh will also appear for the NEET UG re-examination tomorrow.

Candidates can only wear half-sleeved clothes, low heel sandals, or chappals. Clothes with big pockets, fashionable jeans, leggings, dresses with elaborate embroidery, brooches, flowers, big buttons, nose rings, earrings, pendants, necklaces, bracelets, and anklets are not allowed.

If a candidate arrives at the exam venue dressed in traditional or customary attire, they must report at least an hour before. The female candidates before entering the exam hall will be inspected in a confined space only by the female staff.

NEET UG 2022 Re-Exam Guidelines