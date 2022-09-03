NEET UG 2022 Re-Exam Tomorrow; Check Exam Day Guidelines
The NTA has decided to reschedule the exam for the candidates of Kerala's Kollam district and a few students from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.
NEET UG Re-Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled to conduct the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 re-exam for tomorrow, September 4, 2022. The NTA has decided to reschedule the exam for the candidates of Kerala's Kollam district, who were allegedly asked to remove their underwear before entering the exam hall. Along with the candidates from Kerala few candidates from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh will also appear for the NEET UG re-examination tomorrow.
Candidates can only wear half-sleeved clothes, low heel sandals, or chappals. Clothes with big pockets, fashionable jeans, leggings, dresses with elaborate embroidery, brooches, flowers, big buttons, nose rings, earrings, pendants, necklaces, bracelets, and anklets are not allowed.
If a candidate arrives at the exam venue dressed in traditional or customary attire, they must report at least an hour before. The female candidates before entering the exam hall will be inspected in a confined space only by the female staff.
NEET UG 2022 Re-Exam Guidelines
- Candidates must submit their NEET UG admit cards along with their NEET OMR sheets.
- It is mandatory for students to submit a self-declaration form along with their NEET UG 2022 admit card to verify their health status.
- The medical applicants must additionally attach a coloured postcard-size photograph, or a 4-inch x 6-inch photograph, to their NEET admit card.
- Watch, camera, and metallic items are not allowed inside the exam hall.