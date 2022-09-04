  • Home
NEET UG 2022 Re-Exam Today; Dress Code, Important Instructions For Candidates

NEET UG 2022: The NEET UG 2022 re-exam will be held on September 4. Follow these COVID-19 guidelines, important checklist for candidates

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Sep 4, 2022 8:08 am IST
NEET UG 2022 Re-Exam Today; Dress Code, Important Instructions For Candidates
NEET 2022 re-exam today
Image credit: shutterstock.com

NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Association (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 re-examination today, September 4. The NEET UG 2022 re-exam will be held for some specific candidates whose examinations got affected due to various erroneous reasons. The re-exam will be held in Kollam, Kerala, centres in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. ALSO READ | NEET UG 2022 Re-Exam: NTA Guidelines; What To Carry To The Exam Centre

The NTA has already issued the NEET UG admit cards for these candidates on the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in. The candidates appearing for the exam should adhere to the examination rules and should follow the instructions mentioned on their NEET UG hall ticket.

The candidates are required to submit a self-declaration form along with the NEET UG 2022 admit card indicating their health status. Aspirants have to paste a passport size photograph on the NEET admit card. The photograph should be same as they have uploaded in the NEET application form. The candidates have to follow the dress code as instructed by the NTA.

NEET UG 2022: Dress Code

  1. Light clothes with long sleeves are not permitted
  2. Slippers and sandals with low heels are permitted Shoes are not permitted
  3. Items like wallets, goggles, handbags, belts, caps, etc are prohibited
  4. Watch, wristwatch, bracelet, camera, ornaments and metallic items etc are also prohibited.

NEET UG 2022: Exam Day Guidelines

  • The candidate should report at the test centre in advance as they will not be allowed to enter the examination centre after the commencement of exam
  • Advance reporting at exam centre will also help candidates in cooperation with staff during frisking
  • Candidates are not permitted to carry any barred items at the examination centre
  • A seat with a roll number will be allotted to each candidate. Candidates must find out and occupy their allotted seat
  • Candidates have to hand over their OMR sheets and admit card to the invigilator on duty before leaving the examination hall.
