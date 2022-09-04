NEET UG 2022 Re-Exam Today; Dress Code, Important Instructions For Candidates

Image credit: shutterstock.com NEET 2022 re-exam today

NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Association (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 re-examination today, September 4. The NEET UG 2022 re-exam will be held for some specific candidates whose examinations got affected due to various erroneous reasons. The re-exam will be held in Kollam, Kerala, centres in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. ALSO READ | NEET UG 2022 Re-Exam: NTA Guidelines; What To Carry To The Exam Centre

The NTA has already issued the NEET UG admit cards for these candidates on the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in. The candidates appearing for the exam should adhere to the examination rules and should follow the instructions mentioned on their NEET UG hall ticket.

The candidates are required to submit a self-declaration form along with the NEET UG 2022 admit card indicating their health status. Aspirants have to paste a passport size photograph on the NEET admit card. The photograph should be same as they have uploaded in the NEET application form. The candidates have to follow the dress code as instructed by the NTA.

NEET UG 2022: Dress Code

Light clothes with long sleeves are not permitted Slippers and sandals with low heels are permitted Shoes are not permitted Items like wallets, goggles, handbags, belts, caps, etc are prohibited Watch, wristwatch, bracelet, camera, ornaments and metallic items etc are also prohibited.

NEET UG 2022: Exam Day Guidelines