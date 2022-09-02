NEET UG 2022 Re-Exam: NTA Guidelines; What To Carry To The Exam Centre
NEET 2022 UG Re-Exam: NTA will conduct NEET UG re-exam on Sunday, September 4 for a candidate of Kollam and for the affected candidates of two centres in Rajasthan, two in Madhya Pradesh and one in Uttar Pradesh.
The NEET UG 2022 re-exam will be held on Sunday, September 4 for some affected candidates. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has allowed a candidate of Kollam who was asked to remove the undergarments as part of NTA’s frisking process and for some affected candidates of two centres in Rajasthan, two in Madhya Pradesh and one in Uttar Pradesh. NTA data issued after the test on July 17 said that 95 per cent attendance was recorded at NEET UG 2022. NEET is held as an offline centre-based pen-and-paper test.
NTA has decided to conduct the NEET UG again for girl students allegedly forced to remove their undergarments before entering an exam centre in the Kollam district of Kerala, PTI said. "The NTA has allowed the affected students to re-appear for the NEET on September 4 in Kollam. Besides Kollam, re-examination will be held for the affected candidates of two centres in Rajasthan, two in Madhya Pradesh and one in Uttar Pradesh," the officials told PTI.
NTA has already issued the provisional answer key of NEET UG 2022 and had allowed candidates to raise objections against it. The testing agency is likely to release the NEET re-exam result together for all the candidates by September 7. Along with the NEET results 2022, the NTA will also release the NEET final answer keys and merit lists. Unlike last year, NTA has not asked candidates to do the NEET phase 2 registration 2022 before the declaration of NEET results.
NTA Guidelines on NEET UG 2022
With Covid around, medical aspirants are required to submit a self-declaration form along with the NEET UG 2022 admit card indicating their health status. The UG medical aspirants will also be required to paste a coloured postcard size photograph, or a 4 inch x 6 inch photograph, on the NEET admit card. Along with the NEET OMR sheets, candidates will also be required to submit the NEET UG admit cards.
NEET 2022 Dress Code
Only half-sleeved tops or clothes allowed
Clothes with elaborated embroidery, flowers, brooches, big buttons, and more are not allowed
Clothes with big pockets and fashionable jeans will not be permitted
NEET girl students wearing leggings are not allowed in NEET 2022
Low heel footwear, sandals, or chappals are allowed as per NTA NEET dress code
Female candidates should avoid wearing ornaments like earrings, nose rings, pendants, necklace bracelets, and anklets
Watch, wristwatch, bracelet, camera, ornaments and metallic items etc are also prohibited.
In case, a candidate reaches the examination in cultural or customary dress they should report at least an hour before the last reporting time. The frisking of the female candidates will be done inside a closed enclosure by female staff only