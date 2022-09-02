NEET UG 2022 Re-Exam: NTA Guidelines; What To Carry To The Exam Centre

NEET UG re-exam on Sunday, September 4

The NEET UG 2022 re-exam will be held on Sunday, September 4 for some affected candidates. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has allowed a candidate of Kollam who was asked to remove the undergarments as part of NTA’s frisking process and for some affected candidates of two centres in Rajasthan, two in Madhya Pradesh and one in Uttar Pradesh. NTA data issued after the test on July 17 said that 95 per cent attendance was recorded at NEET UG 2022. NEET is held as an offline centre-based pen-and-paper test.

Recommended: Use NEET College Predictor to check your expected NEET rank & admission chances in Govt/Private MBBS/BDS Colleges Check Now



MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

NTA has decided to conduct the NEET UG again for girl students allegedly forced to remove their undergarments before entering an exam centre in the Kollam district of Kerala, PTI said. "The NTA has allowed the affected students to re-appear for the NEET on September 4 in Kollam. Besides Kollam, re-examination will be held for the affected candidates of two centres in Rajasthan, two in Madhya Pradesh and one in Uttar Pradesh," the officials told PTI.

NTA has already issued the provisional answer key of NEET UG 2022 and had allowed candidates to raise objections against it. The testing agency is likely to release the NEET re-exam result together for all the candidates by September 7. Along with the NEET results 2022, the NTA will also release the NEET final answer keys and merit lists. Unlike last year, NTA has not asked candidates to do the NEET phase 2 registration 2022 before the declaration of NEET results.

NTA Guidelines on NEET UG 2022

With Covid around, medical aspirants are required to submit a self-declaration form along with the NEET UG 2022 admit card indicating their health status. The UG medical aspirants will also be required to paste a coloured postcard size photograph, or a 4 inch x 6 inch photograph, on the NEET admit card. Along with the NEET OMR sheets, candidates will also be required to submit the NEET UG admit cards.

NEET 2022 Dress Code