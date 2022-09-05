How Was NEET UG 2022 Re-Exam? Check Paper Analysis, Candidates' Reactions

Image credit: shutterstock.com NEET UG 2022 re-exam was held on September 4

NEET UG 2022 Re-Exam: The National Testing Agency conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) re-exam on Sunday, September 4. The re-exam was held for candidates who could not appear in the medical entrance exam held on July 17 due to technical glitches, other factors. NEET UG 2022 re-exam was held in offline mode across six centres- Kollam(Kerala), Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan), Nagaur (Rajasthan), Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh), Bhind (Madhya Pradesh) and Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh). ALSO READ | NEET UG 2022 Result: Last Five Years' Release Date And Time

The candidates who have appeared in the NEET UG 2022 re-exam analysed the paper as moderately difficult, with Physics was the toughest followed by Chemistry, Botany and Zoology. Aakash BYJU's has shared the detail analysis of the NEET UG 2022 re-exam paper taking inputs from the candidates. READ MORE | NEET 2022: Previous Year Cut-Off For MBBS Admission To Government Medical College

According to Dr Sarvesh Chaubey, Deputy Regional Director, Aakash BYJU'S, "the overall difficulty level of NEET UG 2022 (re-exam) was Moderate to Difficult as per our expert faculties. According to Aakash BYJU’S expert, the NEET UG 2022 re-exam was a bit easier than that of original NEET UG 2022 which was conducted on July 17, 2022."

NEET UG 2022 Re-Exam: Subject-Wise Paper Analysis

Subject Wise: Physics was the toughest subject followed by Chemistry, Botany and Zoology, which were easier to attempt.

Class-Wise Questions Distribution- Syllabus of Class 12th had more questions (Approximately 5 per cent more) compared to Class 11th.

Meanwhile, the NEET UG 2022 provisional answer key has already been released, the final answer key and result will be out on September 7. The experts predict NEET UG 2022 cut-off to be slightly higher than previous year. The candidates who can secure marks between 590 to 620 can expect a seat in the government medical colleges.