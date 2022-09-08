"NEET UG 2022 Rank Doesn't Affect Your Career Much," Says Delhi Topper Vatsa Ashish Batra

Image credit: Special Arrangement Meet NEET UG 2022 AIR 2 Vatsa Ashish Batra

NEET UG 2022 Result: Vatsa Ashish Batra from Delhi has scored 715 marks same as the topper Tanishka, but bagged second rank due to the National Testing Agency's tie-breaking policy. But the topper did not feel bad, as according to him, "The rank in NEET does not affect much in the career. Scoring good marks is important to grab a seat in the top medical colleges, but whether I topped or not in a single exam does not matter," the Delhi boy told Careers360. Mr Batra now wished to get into his dream college- All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS Delhi). NEET UG 2022 Result Live

Son of Civil Servants, Mr Batra can choose UPSC as his career, but his primary focus is MBBS. "I am now concentrating on MBBS, and will decide whether to continue with the medical profession or be a civil servant," the topper said. ALSO READ | NEET UG 2022 Result: "Want To Be A Doctor To Help Needy," Says Topper Tanishka

Regarding his success strategy, the Delhi topper said that the study materials provided by Aakash+BYJU's is enough for the preparation. "Apart from preparing from the study materials, I attempted mock tests regularly for the last two months and also practiced previous year's question papers," he said. He also followed NCERT books thoroughly and studied market available reference books alongside. READ MORE | NEET UG 2022 Cut-Off Drops Across All Categories For UG Medical Admission

On NEET UG 2022 paper this year, Mr Batra said that the paper was moderately tough, with Biology having assertion based questions, while Physics and Chemistry was easy. For the NEET UG aspirants, the topper said, "focus on the NEET UG exam from day one, and prepare methodically. Try to attempt a mock test on a weekly basis, this will ace your preparation."

He also credited his success to his parents, and teachers of his school, Air Force Bal Bharati. "My parents remain supportive and motivated me always in my career path. The teachers are always helpful, and their constant support helped me to get success," the topper said.

In the NEET UG 2022 merit list this year, all the top four scored the same marks- 715 (99.99 percentile). A total of 9.93 lakh (9,93,069) candidates qualified in NEET UG 2022 this year recording a pass percentage of 56.27 per cent.