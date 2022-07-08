NEET UG 2022 Preparation Tips; What For Students Affected By Floods In Assam

NEET 2022 UG preparation

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) for the 2022 session will be held on July 17. NEET 2022 will be held in pen-and-paper mode. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to release the NEET UG admit cards. NEET 2022 UG exam will be taken by over lakhs of medical aspirants and a smart work linked with a dedicated and focussed study will let an aspirant clear the medical entrance test.

NTA has already released the NEET 2022 UG exam city intimation slips. Applicants can login at the neet.nta.nic.in official website to check and download the NEET 2022 UG exam city centre intimation slips. NEET is held in pen-and-paper mode at designated centres across the country.

As per the NEET UG 2022 exam pattern, the medical entrance test will comprise four subjects -- Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology -- with two sections each in all the four subjects. Section A will have 35 questions, while Section B will have comprise of only 15 questions. Out of the 15 questions from Section B, NEET applicants can choose to attempt any 10 questions.

By following these relevant NEET preparation tips, one can definitely ace the exam. To prepare for this test, one needs to get accustomed with the NEET exam pattern and the syllabus associated with it.

Medical aspirants must get accustomed to the topics covered under each section of the subjects. With the help of NEET 2022 syllabus, aspirants are able to plan their studies and focus on topics.

The NEET exam pattern 2022 will let an aspirant have an overall idea about the scheme and mode of exam, the structure of the NEET question paper and weightage of topics.

Assam has been affected by flood and medical aspirants are impacted by it. Flood-affected aspirants should not get misled by rumours and keep preparing for NEET UG 2022. Applicants can also prepare with the NEET UG 2022 mock test links and free study materials available without any cost. NTA has made video lectures and mock tests accessible to candidates to help in their preparation. NEET 2022 free mock tests are available at nta.ac.in. Taking mock tests can help NEET 2022 aspirants improve their speed and accuracy.