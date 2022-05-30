  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET UG 2022 Preparation: Check Free Mock Tests, Previous Years' Question Paper Links

NEET UG 2022 Preparation: Check Free Mock Tests, Previous Years' Question Paper Links

NEET UG 2022: NTA, has made video lectures and mock tests accessible to candidates to help in their preparation. NEET 2022 free mock tests are available at nta.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 30, 2022 6:53 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET 2022: Paper Pattern, Weightage Of Chapters In NEET UG
Over 18 Lakh Candidates Register For NEET-UG 2022, Significant Hike In Enrollment From Last Year
NEET UG 2022 Correction Window Closes Today; Steps To Edit Application Form
“Postpone NEET UG 2022”, Undergraduate Medical Aspirants Demand On Twitter
NEET 2022 Application Correction Window: Here's What You Can Edit
NEET UG Correction Window 2022 Opens; Here’s How To Edit Application Form
NEET UG 2022 Preparation: Check Free Mock Tests, Previous Years' Question Paper Links
NEET UG 2022 free mock test, previous year question papers at nta.ac.in
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test on July 17. Undergraduate medical aspirants can access and download the NEET previous year question papers from the NTA official website -- nta.ac.in and click on the ‘Downloads’ section. The neet.nta.nic.in 2022 website also has details on the UG medical entrance test.

Students Liked: Just study 32% of NEET syllabus and score upto 100% (Most Scoring Chapters & topics). Download Free!

Recommended:  Download free NEET previous years questions and sample papers, HERE

Don't Miss: NEET 2022 Preparation Tips by Experts and Toppers, Grab it Free! 

Latest : Ace NEET in 1 Month. Get access to video e-Lectures, unlimited Mock Tests, Study Material & Faculty Support. Start Now

Candidates can also prepare with the NEET UG 2022 mock test links and free study materials available without any cost. The administering body, NTA, has made video lectures and mock tests accessible to candidates to help in their preparation. NEET 2022 free mock tests are available at nta.ac.in. Taking mock tests can help NEET 2022 aspirants improve their speed and accuracy.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

NEET UG Previous Year Question Paper: Direct Link

NEET UG 2022: Mock Test Direct Link

As per the NEET UG 2022 exam pattern, the medical entrance test will comprise four subjects -- Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology -- with two sections each in all the four subjects. Section A will have 35 questions, while Section B will have comprise of only 15 questions. Out of the 15 questions from Section B, NEET applicants can choose to attempt any 10 questions.

ALSO READ || Over 18 Lakh Candidates Register For NEET UG 2022

To rationalize the decision of reduction in the syllabus by various school education boards, including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), NTA has taken a decision to provide choice in Section “B” for each of the 4 (four) subjects.

Click here for more Education News
National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) NEET 2022

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam 2022 Live Updates: Term 2 Biology Paper Analysis, Answer Key
Live | CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam 2022 Live Updates: Term 2 Biology Paper Analysis, Answer Key
RBSE, UPMSP, CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Live Updates: Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th Results 2022 Likely Today
Live | RBSE, UPMSP, CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Live Updates: Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th Results 2022 Likely Today
MHT CET 2022, AP EAPCET, TS EAMCET: Prepare With This Engineering Preparation Combo To Score Well
MHT CET 2022, AP EAPCET, TS EAMCET: Prepare With This Engineering Preparation Combo To Score Well
University Of Hyderabad, AIG Hospitals, Ink Pact To Expedite Research Collaboration, Clinical Innovations
University Of Hyderabad, AIG Hospitals, Ink Pact To Expedite Research Collaboration, Clinical Innovations
JEECUP 2022 Postponed, Revised UPJEEP Exam Schedule Soon
JEECUP 2022 Postponed, Revised UPJEEP Exam Schedule Soon
.......................... Advertisement ..........................