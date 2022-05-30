NEET UG 2022 Preparation: Check Free Mock Tests, Previous Years' Question Paper Links

NEET UG 2022 free mock test, previous year question papers at nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test on July 17. Undergraduate medical aspirants can access and download the NEET previous year question papers from the NTA official website -- nta.ac.in and click on the ‘Downloads’ section. The neet.nta.nic.in 2022 website also has details on the UG medical entrance test.

Candidates can also prepare with the NEET UG 2022 mock test links and free study materials available without any cost. The administering body, NTA, has made video lectures and mock tests accessible to candidates to help in their preparation. NEET 2022 free mock tests are available at nta.ac.in. Taking mock tests can help NEET 2022 aspirants improve their speed and accuracy.

NEET UG Previous Year Question Paper: Direct Link

NEET UG 2022: Mock Test Direct Link

As per the NEET UG 2022 exam pattern, the medical entrance test will comprise four subjects -- Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology -- with two sections each in all the four subjects. Section A will have 35 questions, while Section B will have comprise of only 15 questions. Out of the 15 questions from Section B, NEET applicants can choose to attempt any 10 questions.

To rationalize the decision of reduction in the syllabus by various school education boards, including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), NTA has taken a decision to provide choice in Section “B” for each of the 4 (four) subjects.