NEET UG 2022 Paper Analysis: 'Chemistry Was Difficult'; Check Candidates' Reactions

NEET UG 2022 Paper Analysis: The candidates who have appeared in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) exam today, July 17 found the paper easy except few sections in Chemistry. Sahil Chowdhury, a NEET UG 2022 aspirant told Careers360, that the Biology, Physics section were easy, however the Physical Chemistry was a bit difficult. "The paper was relatively easy compared to the previous year. Extra 20 minutes provided by NTA was really helpful," the candidate said. NEET 2022 LIVE: NEET UG Exam Analysis, Answer Key, Paper Review | Visit here for NEET 2022 updates, analysis, answer key, question papers.

Akansh, another candidate said that the paper was balanced, but a bit tough from the last year. "Chemistry was a bit tough and the weightage was given to the Organic section. Physics, Biology was found easy." According to Mansi, the paper was neither tough nor easy. "Every section has a mix of easy and tough questions. The extra 20 minutes provided was not useful for me," she said.