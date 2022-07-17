  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET UG 2022 Paper Analysis: 'Chemistry Was Difficult'; Check Candidates' Reactions

NEET UG 2022 Paper Analysis: 'Chemistry Was Difficult'; Check Candidates' Reactions

NEET UG 2022 Analysis: Sahil Chowdhury, a NEET UG 2022 aspirant told Careers360, that the Biology, Physics section were easy, however the Physical Chemistry was a bit difficult

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jul 17, 2022 6:23 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
NEET 2022 LIVE: NEET UG Exam Analysis, Answer Key, Paper Review, Cut-Off, College Predictor
Students Preparing For Competitive Exams Will Soon Get Financial Support: Jharkhand CM
NEET UG 2022 Exam Today; Important Instructions For Candidates
NTA To Conduct NEET UG 2022 Exam Tomorrow
NEET 2022 Exam: Check Dress Code, Reporting Time; Other FAQs
NEET UG 2022 Exam Tomorrow; Last-Minute Preparation Tips For Candidates
NEET UG 2022 Paper Analysis: 'Chemistry Was Difficult'; Check Candidates' Reactions
NEET UG 2022 was held on July 17
Image credit: shutterstock.com

NEET UG 2022 Paper Analysis: The candidates who have appeared in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) exam today, July 17 found the paper easy except few sections in Chemistry. Sahil Chowdhury, a NEET UG 2022 aspirant told Careers360, that the Biology, Physics section were easy, however the Physical Chemistry was a bit difficult. "The paper was relatively easy compared to the previous year. Extra 20 minutes provided by NTA was really helpful," the candidate said. NEET 2022 LIVE: NEET UG Exam Analysis, Answer Key, Paper Review | Visit here for NEET 2022 updates, analysis, answer key, question papers.

Latest: NEET 2022 Question Paper answer key & solutions (Live Session)  Check Now

RecommendedUse NEET College Predictor to check  your expected NEET rank & admission chances in Govt/Private MBBS/BDS Colleges Check Now!

Don't Miss: Check your admission chances in BHMS/BAMS/other AYUSH Colleges at All India Level, Check Now!

Akansh, another candidate said that the paper was balanced, but a bit tough from the last year. "Chemistry was a bit tough and the weightage was given to the Organic section. Physics, Biology was found easy." According to Mansi, the paper was neither tough nor easy. "Every section has a mix of easy and tough questions. The extra 20 minutes provided was not useful for me," she said.

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2022 NEET 2022 Date
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ICSE 10th Result 2022 (Out) Live: CISCE Result Available At Cisce.org; Hargun Kaur Matharu Is Topper
Live | ICSE 10th Result 2022 (Out) Live: CISCE Result Available At Cisce.org; Hargun Kaur Matharu Is Topper
NEET 2022 LIVE: NEET UG Exam Analysis, Answer Key, Paper Review, Cut-Off, College Predictor
Live | NEET 2022 LIVE: NEET UG Exam Analysis, Answer Key, Paper Review, Cut-Off, College Predictor
ICSE 10th Result 2022 Out: Girls Shine In Merit List; Meet The Toppers
ICSE 10th Result 2022 Out: Girls Shine In Merit List; Meet The Toppers
ICSE 10th Result 2022 Out: Direct Link; How to Check
ICSE 10th Result 2022 Out: Direct Link; How to Check
CISCE Announces ICSE Class 10 Result 2022
CISCE Announces ICSE Class 10 Result 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................