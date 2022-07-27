  • Home
NEET UG 2022: Over 18 Lakh Medical Aspirants Await NTA NEET Answer Key

The NTA NEET official website -- neet.nta.nic.in will host the NEET UG answer key and result. Along with the NEET answer key 2022, NTA will also issue the candidate’s OMR response sheets.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 27, 2022 6:48 pm IST

NEET 2022 UG answer key, candidate's response sheet soon
New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) held on Sunday, July 17, was taken by over eight lakh medical aspirants. The 95 per cent medical aspirants who took the NEET UG 2022 now await the answer keys of all the question paper codes. The NTA NEET official website -- neet.nta.nic.in will host the NEET UG answer key and result. Along with the NEET answer key 2022, NTA will also issue the candidate’s OMR response sheets. Candidates while analysing the NEET 2022 UG paper said that the paper was easy and doable. However, many medical aspirants found the Chemistry part a “bit difficult”.

The NEET UG paper comprised -- Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). Each subject consisted of two sections. Section A had 35 questions and Section B 15. Out of the 15 questions in Section B, candidates had to attempt any 10 questions.

The NEET MBBS/ BDS cut-off 2022 for General category candidates is 50th, while for OBC, SC and ST, it is 40th.

Last year, the NEET cut-off for unreserved category students has gone down from 720-147 in NEET 2020 to 720-138 in NEET 2021. The NEET cut-off last year for students belonging to reserved categories including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) have also dropped from 146-113 last year to 137-108 in NEET UG last year.

NEET UG Cut-Off Comparison

Category

Cut off percentile

NEET Cut-Off 2021

NEET 2020 Cut-Off

General/ EWS

50th

720-138

720-147

General-PH

45th

137-122

146-129

SC

40th

137-108

146-113

ST

40th

137-108

146-113

OBC

40th

137-108

146-113

SC/ST/OBC-PH

40th

121-108

128-113

