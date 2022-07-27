NEET UG 2022: Over 18 Lakh Medical Aspirants Await NTA NEET Answer Key

NEET 2022 UG answer key, candidate's response sheet soon

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) held on Sunday, July 17, was taken by over eight lakh medical aspirants. The 95 per cent medical aspirants who took the NEET UG 2022 now await the answer keys of all the question paper codes. The NTA NEET official website -- neet.nta.nic.in will host the NEET UG answer key and result. Along with the NEET answer key 2022, NTA will also issue the candidate’s OMR response sheets. Candidates while analysing the NEET 2022 UG paper said that the paper was easy and doable. However, many medical aspirants found the Chemistry part a “bit difficult”.

Recommended: Use NEET College Predictor to check your expected NEET rank & admission chances in Govt/Private MBBS/BDS Colleges Check Now!



Don't Miss: Register for NEET Counseling companion to get complete guidance about counseling process, cut off, fee structure, admission documents etc. Register Now!

The NEET UG paper comprised -- Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). Each subject consisted of two sections. Section A had 35 questions and Section B 15. Out of the 15 questions in Section B, candidates had to attempt any 10 questions.

The NEET MBBS/ BDS cut-off 2022 for General category candidates is 50th, while for OBC, SC and ST, it is 40th.

Last year, the NEET cut-off for unreserved category students has gone down from 720-147 in NEET 2020 to 720-138 in NEET 2021. The NEET cut-off last year for students belonging to reserved categories including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) have also dropped from 146-113 last year to 137-108 in NEET UG last year.

NEET UG Cut-Off Comparison