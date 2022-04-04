  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET UG 2022 On July 17? Fake Notice Circulating On Social Media; Nothing On Official Website

NEET UG 2022 On July 17? Fake Notice Circulating On Social Media; Nothing On Official Website

NEET UG 2022: As per the fake schedule, NEET UG 2022 application process will be held from April 4 to 15, the medical entrance exam is scheduled to be held on July 17

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 4, 2022 5:30 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

NEET 2022 Application: Notification Likely This Week? Here's What NTA Official Said
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Online Stray Vacancy Result To Be Declared Today; Check Details
NEET 2022 Application Form: Notification Expected Soon At Neet.nta.nic.in; Updates On Exam Dates
NEET 2022 Application Form Filling Date In April; Details On UG Medical Entrance Test Here
NEET 2022 Notification Expected Soon; Details On Application Process, Exam Dates
"NEET UG 2022 In July, Registration To Commence From April", Says NTA Official
NEET UG 2022 On July 17? Fake Notice Circulating On Social Media; Nothing On Official Website
As per the fake schedule, NEET UG 2022 will be held on July 17
Image credit: shutterstock.com

NEET UG 2022: A fake National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) notification is being circulated on social media claiming NEET UG 2022 will be held on July 17. Meanwhile, there is no notification on the website- neet.nta.nic.in. As per the fake schedule, NEET UG 2022 application process will be held from April 4 to 15, the medical entrance exam is scheduled to be held on July 17.

Recommended:  Download free NEET previous years questions and sample papers, HERE

Dont's MissNEET 2022 Preparation Tips by Experts and Toppers, Grab it Free! 

Students Liked Best Books for NEET 2022 Preparation, Download Free! 

Meanwhile, speaking with Careers360, NTA official said that NEET UG 2022 notification can be announced soon, may be by Sunday, April 10. The official earlier said, "NEET UG 2022 is likely to be held in July, the application process will start from April."

NTA will release the NEET UG 2022 notification on the official websites -- nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in. As a first, the DigiLocker app and the website -- digilocker.gov.in will also host the confirmation page of the NEET 2022 application form. Candidates will be able to register for NEET 2022 from the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in. In the NEET 2022 application form, UG medical aspirants will be required to fill in their personal, academic and other details as required.

NEET 2022 will be held for 180 multiple choice questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). Each of the three subjects will have two sections – A and B. While Section A will be mandatory and will consist of 35 questions, Section B will have 15 questions, out of which candidates will have to answer only 10.

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2022 NEET 2022 Date NEET 2022 Application Form
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Board Exams 2022 Live: CBSE, CISCE; List Of States To Conduct 10th, 12th Exams In April
Live | Board Exams 2022 Live: CBSE, CISCE; List Of States To Conduct 10th, 12th Exams In April
NIMCET 2022: Registration Process To Begin Today At Nimcet.in; Check Details
NIMCET 2022: Registration Process To Begin Today At Nimcet.in; Check Details
JEE Main 2022: OBC-NCL Cut-Offs For BTech In Electrical And Electronics Engineering At NITs Last Year
JEE Main 2022: OBC-NCL Cut-Offs For BTech In Electrical And Electronics Engineering At NITs Last Year
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Launches 'School Chalo Abhiyan' From Shravasti District
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Launches 'School Chalo Abhiyan' From Shravasti District
ICAI Signs MoU With Jammu And Kashmir Government To Promote Commerce Education
ICAI Signs MoU With Jammu And Kashmir Government To Promote Commerce Education
.......................... Advertisement ..........................