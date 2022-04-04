NEET UG 2022 On July 17? Fake Notice Circulating On Social Media; Nothing On Official Website

Image credit: shutterstock.com As per the fake schedule, NEET UG 2022 will be held on July 17

NEET UG 2022: A fake National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) notification is being circulated on social media claiming NEET UG 2022 will be held on July 17. Meanwhile, there is no notification on the website- neet.nta.nic.in. As per the fake schedule, NEET UG 2022 application process will be held from April 4 to 15, the medical entrance exam is scheduled to be held on July 17.

Meanwhile, speaking with Careers360, NTA official said that NEET UG 2022 notification can be announced soon, may be by Sunday, April 10. The official earlier said, "NEET UG 2022 is likely to be held in July, the application process will start from April."

NTA will release the NEET UG 2022 notification on the official websites -- nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in. As a first, the DigiLocker app and the website -- digilocker.gov.in will also host the confirmation page of the NEET 2022 application form. Candidates will be able to register for NEET 2022 from the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in. In the NEET 2022 application form, UG medical aspirants will be required to fill in their personal, academic and other details as required.

NEET 2022 will be held for 180 multiple choice questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). Each of the three subjects will have two sections – A and B. While Section A will be mandatory and will consist of 35 questions, Section B will have 15 questions, out of which candidates will have to answer only 10.