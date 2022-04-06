NEET UG 2022 To Be Held On July 17, Application Process Begins

Image credit: shutterstock.com NEET UG 2022 will be held on July 17

NEET UG 2022: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) is scheduled to be held on July 17. The NEET UG 2022 application process will be commenced from April 6, the medical entrance aspirants can apply on the official websites- nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2022 notification is now available on the official website, the candidates can check the details on application process, syllabus, paper pattern on the NTA website. The NEET UG 2022 application process will conclude on .

NEET 2022 will be held for 180 multiple choice questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). Each of the three subjects will have two sections – A and B. While Section A will be mandatory and will consist of 35 questions, Section B will have 15 questions, out of which candidates will have to answer only 10.

As per the NEET marking scheme followed last year, applicants will score four marks for each correct answer in NEET and for every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted. However, no negative marks will be cut for unattempted questions. For details on NEET UG 2022, please visit the website- nta.ac.in, neet.nta.nic.in.