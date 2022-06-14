NEET UG 2022: NTA Issues Notice For Candidates Allowing Correction Of Category In Application Form

Image credit: Shutterstock The NEET UG 2022 application correction facility will be available from June 14 to June 16.

NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has allowed the the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG) candidates to correct their category in the application forms. The NEET UG 2022 application correction facility will be available from June 14 to June 16 (till 9 pm). "In continuation of the Public Notice dated 24 May 2022, it has been decided to provide another opportunity to the candidates to correct/change their Category themselves in their respective Online Application Forms for NEET (UG) – 2022," the NTA said in a statement.

The candidates who had not been able to mention their actual category correctly while filling up the NEET UG online application form can make the correction themselves and upload the scanned copy of the certificate.

Those who who could not obtain the category certificate from the competent authority can upload a self-declaration in the format prescribed by the agency, the NTA further said.

Additional fees required as per the category change can be paid by the candidate through credit card, debit card, net banking, UPI or PAYTM, it said. "Since it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardships to them, the candidates are informed to do the correction very carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to the candidates," NTA said.

The NTA has also attached the format for the self-declaration by the candidate in lieu of the category certificate along with the notice.

Along with the notice, the NTA has also attached the format for the candidate's self-declaration in lieu of the category certificate. Candidates can check this document through the official website—nta.ac.in, or by clicking on the direct link here.