NEET UG 2022: NTA Extends Registration Deadline Till May 20; Here’s Direct Link To Apply

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET UG 2022 registration deadline extended

NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has again extended the registration deadline for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022. The NEET 2022 application process has been extended till May 20. Earlier the last day to apply for the NEET UG 2022 exam was May 15. Medical aspirants can register themselves for the NTA NEET 2022 on the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET UG registration has been extended in view of the request received from the Director-General of Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS).

"In continuation of the Public Notices dated: 01 May 2022 and 05 May 2022, and in view of the request received from the Office of Director General Armed Forces Medical Services, it has been decided to further extend the last date for submission of Application Forms of NEET (UG) - 2022," the NTA said in the notification.

NEET UG 2022: How To Apply

Visit the official website of NTA- neet.nta.nic.in Click on the link "Registrations for NEET UG 2022" Register yourself and fill in the NEET UG application form Upload all the required documents and pay the online application fee Download and take a printout of the application form.

NEET UG 2022 Registration: Direct Link

The NTA will conduct the NEET 2022 UG exam as a pen and paper-based test on July 17. The NEET question paper will have 200 questions and will be conducted for a duration of 200 minutes. The NEET UG examination will be held at around 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India.

NEET 2022 exam for undergraduate will be held in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

To apply for NEET 2022, candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,600 for general category, while for general-EWS, OBC-NCL category candidates the registration fee is Rs 1,500.

The female candidates who want to take admission in BSc (Nursing) courses at the AFMS medical colleges are also required to apply for the NEET UG 2022, the NTA informed.

For more details regarding the AFMS Institutions, candidates can visit joinindianarmy.nic.in. For further information related to NEET UG 2022, medical aspirants can also contact 011-40759000 or email at neet@nta.ac.in.