NEET UG 2022 Notification Likely By April 10? Important Pointers On Application Process, Exam Date

NEET UG 2022 Application: NTA official told Careers360 that NEET UG 2022 notification can be announced soon, may be by Sunday, April 10. The official earlier said, "NEET UG 2022 is likely to be held in July, the application process will start from April."

Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 5, 2022 6:35 pm IST

Check NEET UG 2022 exam date
Image credit: shutterstock.com

NEET UG 2022 Application: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) notification is expected to be released by Sunday, April 10. NTA official told Careers360 that NEET UG 2022 notification can be announced soon, may be by Sunday, April 10. The official earlier said, "NEET UG 2022 is likely to be held in July, the application process will start from April."

NEET UG 2022 notification once released will will be available on the official websites -- nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be able to register for NEET 2022 from the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in. In the NEET 2022 application form, UG medical aspirants will be required to fill in their personal, academic and other details as required.

NEET UG 2022 is scheduled to be held on July 17, and the application process for the UG medical entrance exam will be held from April 4 to 15, as per a fake NEET notification released earlier.

NEET UG 2022 Application Steps

  1. Visit the official website, ntaneet.nic.in
  2. Registration: To register for NEET UG, students have to first enter their names, parents’ name and contact details
  3. Login with the registration Id
  4. Fill the application form with details on educational qualification, marks secured in previous exams
  5. Upload documents including passport size photographs and scanned image of signatures
  6. Pay the application fee in online mode
  7. Submit the application
  8. Download and keep a print out of the application form.

NEET UG 2022 Application: Documents Required

  • Scanned image of the passport size photograph of the candidate in JPG or JPEG format between 10Kb and 200Kb
  • Scanned image of candidate’s signature JPG or JPEG format between 4Kb and 30Kb
  • Scanned image of the left-hand thumb impression of the candidate. The thumb-impression should be in JPG format and the image size should be between 10Kb and 50Kb
  • The scanned image of Class 10 certificate in JPG format and the image size should be between 100Kb and 300Kb.

NEET 2022 will be held for 180 multiple choice questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). Each of the three subjects will have two sections – A and B. While Section A will be mandatory and will consist of 35 questions, Section B will have 15 questions, out of which candidates will have to answer only 10.

As per the NEET marking scheme followed last year, applicants will score four marks for each correct answer in NEET and for every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted. However, no negative marks will be cut for unattempted questions. For details on NEET UG 2022, please visit the website- nta.ac.in, neet.nta.nic.in.

