NEET UG 2022: MCC Releases List Of Candidates Joined In Round 1, Round 2

The list of candidates who joined in the NEET UG 2022 counselling round 1 and round 2 for AIQ and State Quota is available on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 8, 2022 12:02 pm IST

NEET UG counselling 2022
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the list of candidates who joined in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling round 1 and round 2 for All India Quota (AIQ) and State Quota. The list of the candidates is available on the official website-- mcc.nic.in.

As per data received, there are 21 candidates who have joined seats in round 1 or round 2 of All India counselling conducted by MCC of DGHS as well as in state counselling conducted by state counselling authorities. MCC has released the list containing the name of the candidate, roll number, number of place and state name.

The MCC official notice reads: “ It is for the information to all candidates that in compliance to the directions issued by Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in Contempt W.P (C) No. 289 of 2022 Shubhankar Patnayak Vs. K. Ramesh Reddy & Ors. the data of candidates joined through All India Quota or state quota has to be shared between Medical Counselling Committee and state counselling authorities Round-2 onwards.”

“The data as received from various state counselling authorities is enclosed in Annexure-I, state wise. The candidates who are joined through state counselling and have also participated in UG Mop Up Round of All India Counselling being conducted by MCC of DGHS will be removed before seat processing of UG Mop Up Round which is likely to be conducted on 6th Dec., 2022”, the notice further added.

Earlier, all states and union territories had to complete the second round of state counselling by before the mop-up round result processing and submit the data on the same day to the MCC for the purpose of uploading the data.

NEET Counselling
