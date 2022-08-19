Image credit: shutterstock.com Download NEET UG 2022 answer key at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET Answer Key 2022 Live: The National Testing Agency will release the answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) this week, by Sunday, August 21. A senior NTA official told Careers360, "NEET UG 2022 answer key will be released this week, can't confirm if it is today," the official said. NEET UG 2022 answer key once released, will be available on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in to download. Update on NEET UG 2022 answer key release date and time

To download NEET UG 2022 answer key, candidates need to use their application number and password. A PDF file with NEET UG 2022 answer key will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Steps To Download

Visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in Click on the 'View NEET UG 2022 Result' link Enter your credentials The NEET scorecard 2022 will be displayed on the screen Download and save it for further use.

The candidates can also raise objections on NEET 2022 answer key by paying Rs 200 per question. The NTA will review the objections raised on answer key, following which the final answer key and scorecard will be released by the month-end.