Live

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Live: NTA To Release Answer Key This Week At Neet.nta.nic.in; College Predictor

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Live: NTA will release the NEET UG 2022 answer key by Sunday, August 21. The candidates can check and download the answer key on the website- neet.nta.nic.in

Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 19, 2022 9:09 am IST

Download NEET UG 2022 answer key at neet.nta.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

NEET Answer Key 2022 Live: The National Testing Agency will release the answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) this week, by Sunday, August 21. A senior NTA official told Careers360, "NEET UG 2022 answer key will be released this week, can't confirm if it is today," the official said. NEET UG 2022 answer key once released, will be available on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in to download. Update on NEET UG 2022 answer key release date and time

Use NEET College Predictor to check your expected NEET rank & admission chances in Govt/Private MBBS/BDS Colleges Check Now!

To download NEET UG 2022 answer key, candidates need to use their application number and password. A PDF file with NEET UG 2022 answer key will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Steps To Download

  1. Visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in
  2. Click on the 'View NEET UG 2022 Result' link
  3. Enter your credentials
  4. The NEET scorecard 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download and save it for further use.

The candidates can also raise objections on NEET 2022 answer key by paying Rs 200 per question. The NTA will review the objections raised on answer key, following which the final answer key and scorecard will be released by the month-end.

Live updates

NEET 2022 Answer Key Live: Direct link, website to download NEET 2022 answer key at neet.nta.nic.in; college predictor, cutoff, admission process

09:09 AM IST
Aug. 19, 2022

NEET UG 2022 Result: How To Check

  1. Visit the website-- neet.nta.nic.in
  2. Click on the ‘View NEET UG 2022 Result’ link
  3. Enter your credentials
  4. The NEET scorecard 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download and save it for further use.


09:00 AM IST
Aug. 19, 2022

NEET UG 2022: Marking Scheme

  1. Candidates will score four marks for each correct answer in NEET
  2. For every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted
  3. No negative marks will be cut for unattempted questions.
08:50 AM IST
Aug. 19, 2022

NEET Answer Key 2022 This Week? Updates From Official

A senior NTA official told Careers360, "NEET UG 2022 answer key will be released this week, can't confirm if it is today," the official said. NEET answer key will be available to download at neet.nta.nic.in.

08:40 AM IST
Aug. 19, 2022

NTA To Release NEET Answer Key 2022 This Week

The National Testing Agency will release the answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 this week, by August 21. The candidates can check and download answer key on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in

