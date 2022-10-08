Can't Qualify In NEET UG 2022; List Of Countries To Pursue Medical Studies Abroad

Image credit: shutterstock.com The students have to clear FMGE to earn a license to practice in India

NEET UG 2022: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling process is ongoing, and students who have qualified in the NEET UG 2022 exam are taking part in the medical undergraduate counselling process. NEET UG 2022 result was earlier announced on September 7, and the counselling process is likely to be continued till December. ALSO READ | NEET UG Counselling 2022: Know Which AIIMS Have Over 100 MBBS Seats

Recommended: Use NEET College Predictor to check your admission chances in Govt/Private MBBS/BDS Colleges as per your NEET Rank & Category Check Now



Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now



MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

For the students who couldn't qualify in NEET- the only gateway to pursue medical studies in India can pursue medical studies abroad. There are countries like Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Philippines, where cost of medical studies is cheaper than India.

Countries like Russia, USA, China, Poland have good study package for foreign students and reputed universities, colleges to pursue medical studies. Meanwhile, the students who are pursuing medical studies in foreign countries have to qualify the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) to earn a license to practice in India. READ MORE | MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Schedule Released

In the last Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE), medical students from 54 countries participated which includes St. Kitts, St. Lucia, Curacao, Tanzania, Belize, others, reports quoted FMGE mentioned. As per the National Board of Education, over 12 lakh medical graduates from 54 foreign countries participated in FMGE between 2015 and 2020.

NEET UG 2022: Countries To Do MBBS And Institutions

Russia

Russia is one of the top choice among Indian and international students to pursue medical studies as the Russian government provide huge subsidy. Some of the renowned medical colleges and institutions in Russia are- Kazan Federal University, Bashkir State Medical University, Altai State Medical University, others. ALSO READ | NEET UG Counselling 2022: Cut-Offs For Uttar Pradesh Government Medical Colleges From Last Year

China

China has 45 medical institutes approved by the medical council of India (MCI). The reputed colleges to pursue MBBS are- Kunming Medical University, China Medical University, Nanjing Medical College, Zhengzhou University.

Nepal

The bordering country Nepal has a very good medical education infrastructure, the cost of study and living is affordable. The colleges to pursue medical studies are- National Medical College, Nobel Medical College, Universal college of Medical Sciences, Chitwan Medical College.

Bangladesh

The bordering South Asian country is slowly become a destination for the Indian students. The renowned medical colleges in Bangladesh are- Bangladesh Medical College, Asian Medical College, BGC Trust Medical College.

Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has an affordable fee structure in most of the medical colleges. The medical institutions to pursue MBBS are- South Kazakhstan Medical Academy, Kazakh National Medical University, Astana Medical University, Al Farabi Kazakh University.