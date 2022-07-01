NEET UG 2022 Last Minute Preparation Tips By Experts

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check preparation tips for NEET UG 2022

NEET UG 2022: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) will be held on July 17. NEET UG 2022 paper will comprise of 200 questions and be held for a duration of 200 minutes. Each subject will consist of two sections with internal choices in one section; section A will have 35 questions, section B will consist of 15 questions. Also Read | #JUSTICEforNEETUG Trends: Medical Aspirants Want NEET UG 2022 To Be Postponed

Just fortnight left for the medical entrance, the candidates might be at their last leg of preparation. To boost the preparation strategy, experts have shared preparation tips with Careers360, the candidates should follow to get a good score in the medical entrance.

NEET UG 2022: Preparation Tips By Experts

Atul Thakur, Director, Amity University Haryana, Gurugram advised candidates to adopt Do it yourself policy and practice mock tests. "With Do it yourself policy, students must initially try to find a solution for a question themselves because when they invest time in finding a solution, they remember the facts for a longer time than otherwise. The things that they learn with great difficulty are often more memorable for a longer time."

The candidates should focus on NCERT books, study materials and praticing previous year papers. "By practicing previous year MCQs, one can easily analyse the critical issues and focus more on those topics. So, practice as many questions as one can after thorough preparation is done. Take mock tests with equal seriousness. This will help in avoiding negative marking," the director said.

As per the expert, the key mantra for any success is consistency and discipline. "Focus on remembering facts for a long time rather than cramming topics for hours. Aspirants must not be scared to learn newer things and take on newer challenges. Focused classroom learning is significant and the will power and self-belief of “I can do it” must always be an aspirant’s thoughts," he said. "To clear an exam like NEET, one undoubtedly needs consistent hard work irrespective of one's IQ, yet nothing works better than self-belief," the director added.

Ashish Gambhir, Director, CFI (Coaching Federation of India), advises "In the NEET examination, since the cut-off is higher, students must avoid making silly mistakes so the best strategy is to cover the entire syllabus instead of selective reading." "Practice the previous 10 years' question papers and attempt weekly mock tests to get ahead in the rank. One common mistake is to avoid participating in multiple test series. You need to sign-up for only one test series and follow it religiously," the director said.

NEET UG 2022 exam city intimation slips have been released, the candidates can download it on the official portal- neet.nta.nic.in. NEET 2022 hall ticket will be released soon on the official website.